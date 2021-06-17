Marvel Head is still learning what streaming success looks like





Kevin Feige struggles to adjust to what defines the success of a streaming series versus a movie that has box office numbers.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is still adjusting to what defines success for wonderfrom the streaming series. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into one of the biggest franchises in movie history with its 23 films totaling a combined total of $ 22 billion at the global box office. Starting with Phase 4, Marvel Studios decided to create series based on their popular movie characters for Disney +. WandaVision premiered in January 2021 and kicked off phase 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed theatrical films like Black Widow and Eternals. WandaVision was followed shortly by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and currently, the studio broadcasts Loki which premiered on June 9, 2021. After Loki premiered on a Wednesday, Disney + chose to move the premiere of new episodes of all other Disney + original series as Boba Fett’s book and Monsters at work from Friday to Wednesday in an attempt to mimic the numbers they saw for Loki. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Way MCU Phase 4 Is Different From Previous Marvel Phases In a recent interview with Deadline, Feige discussed Loki and how the studio adjusts what it defines as the success of a series as opposed to a movie. Unlike movies that have box office numbers to point to, streaming series don’t offer an easy number. Traditional television uses Neilsen ratings, but each streaming service has access to its audience numbers that it can choose to publish or not. Currently, they use social media and the show’s critical response as their biggest indicator of success. Read what Feige said below: I continue to learn and understand. It’s a whole new world … As far as I know there aren’t really any Nielsen ratings (for streaming). I haven’t received any Nielsen ratings for a streaming series. All the different streaming services have access to their own information, but don’t share it so easily with the public or between services … We knew what box office success meant which was very clear. There were numbers to compare with. One sign is the social discussion of critics, this has been helpful. The first of Lokireportedly drew 890,000 homes to become the biggest in a Marvel series on Disney +. This number is even higher than the 686,000 reported households that connected to Cruel on Disney + during Memorial Day weekend. by Loki the premiere has also seen an increase over the previous premiere in the Marvel Studios series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 759,000 households and by WandaVision 655,000, showing that with each series the audience grows to suggest good things for future series like Hawk Eye, which will be released later in 2021. The first three entries in Marvel’s Phase 4 were the television series on Disney +, with Black Widow being the franchise’s first comeback movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home Released July 2019. As the different series on Disney + will impact the film’s storylines, there will be more crossover material between films and series. With major heroes like She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel getting their insolo series introduction before moving into the movies, the success of the various streaming series shows that audiences will follow the movie. wonder characters in different formats. Next: Why Loki Releases Wednesdays, Not Fridays Source: deadline Loki: Every MCU Easter Egg in Episode 2

