Bollywood Sherni Vidya Balan says you can’t choose between development and environment: La Tribune India





Sheetal Vidya Balan, who embodies the spirit of a tigress, takes it to the next level with an exciting message-driven film, Sherni, clearly expressing her intention to shatter stereotypes. Released on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video, it is yet another release after Shakuntala Devi, which has been well received by critics as well as the public. Saying that her character in Sherni is a woman of few words but strong will and resilience, Vidya feels both excited and nervous as D-Day approaches. Akasa After giving commercial and critical hits like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Mission Mangal and Shakunatala Devi, she says, “I never said my films were message-driven because the purpose of a film is to entertain. the public. But Sherni is a project that carries a particular message. We all need to think about forests. We cannot choose between development and the environment. The idea is to coexist and we have to make efforts on our own. Directed by Newton’s Amit Masurkar, Sherni boasts of having an ensemble cast that includes Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. Preparing for the role was a memorable experience for Vidya when she was introduced to female forestry officers in Madhya Pradesh. She adds, “They have been very patient and answered all of my questions about their work, the challenges they face and the passion they share for conservation. In fact, they were kind enough to share reading material as well as documentary links that helped me prepare for my role. And has the jungle changed her? “It made me feel more comfortable in my mind. I had been on jungle safaris before and it wasn’t the big wild animals but the scary critters I was afraid of. But living and shooting in the jungle has helped me let go of my fears. Raftaar Inspirational words Wearing a tiger-print dress for the Main Sherni song launch on Tuesday, Vidya says her favorite line of the song is “Musibat ko aisa panja marenge”. Sung by Akasa, the rap part of the song is voiced by Raftaar. Raftaar says: “To everyone who will listen to my song, my message is to keep fighting and keep inspiring.” It was Vidya who shared this touching story with Shakunatala producer Devi Vikram Malhotra, who immediately jumped on board. She says, “More than a vision, it takes a little bit of madness to bring a goal-driven story to audiences. I’m glad Vikram and everyone associated with Sherni are just as crazy about this story to move it forward. Vikram adds: “Nature is the best teacher. Turning in real places, the problems and complications we face were also related to nature, unforeseen. And while we shot some of it before the pandemic, we couldn’t wait any longer to bring it to the public. We thank the MP Tourism Board for helping us film in the real jungles. Some of the people featured in the film are actual forest officers. No VFX or artificial scenery would have justified our story on the human-animal conflict.







