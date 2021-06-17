Narappa actor Daggubati Venkatesh’s net worth will blow you away





Tollywood ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s net worth | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Daggubati Venkatesh’s assets go up to Rs 2,500 crores Daggubati Venkatesh will next be seen in Narappa which will see a theatrical release It will also be part of Drushyam 2 and F2 Telugu actor Venkatesh entered the film industry with a solid film background. His father Daggubati Ramanaidu is affectionately referred to as a Mughal movie for his services to the film industry. He was one of the best producers and helped Tollywood resist and have a solid foundation. Even Venkatesh’s brother Suresh Babu is now one of the leading producers in the showbiz world. In addition to his own assets, Venkatesh also has properties donated by his father. The Daggubati family is said to be one of the wealthiest in the industry with many properties. According to Telugu News 18 Venkatesh’s net worth is said to be up to Rs 2,500 crore. Yes! That is true! Coming to the home of Daggubati Venkatesh, it is located in Dollar Hills, Manikonda. The house is fully furnished and is packed with high end features. It extends over 4 hectares and is carried out with all the advances of first class. Venkatesh has been in the film industry since 1986 and debuted with Kaliyuga Pandavulu movie. So far he has starred in over 70 films and is still active. Along with his films, he also earns crores thanks to his commitments to the brand. Following the suggestions of his brother and ace producer Suresh Babu, Venkatesh invested his money in a few real estate businesses and various businesses. Speaking of Daggubati Venkatesh’s working front, he will next be seen in Anil Raipudi F3 and Narappa. He even finished filming Drushyam 2. Come Narappa, this is the remake of Dhanush Asuran film and has Priyamani as the lead actress. Being a complete village story, the plot shows how a wealthy landowner wants to take over land from poor villagers. Venkatesh and Priyamani will try glamorous roles and Karthik Ratnam will be seen as their eldest son in director Srikanth Addala. Along with them, even Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and Vasishta are roped up to play the essential roles. This film is produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu and D. Suresh Babu under the Suresh Productions banner. Narappa will be released in theaters only and this news was recently confirmed by the creators.







