Neena Gupta on this viral Instagram post asking for work and its consequences





Neena Gupta shared this picture. (courtesy neenagupta) Strong points Neena Gupta asked for work in an Instagram post in 2017

“I live in Mumbai and work like a good actor,” she wrote in the post

Later, Masaba shared his mother’s message New Delhi: The renewal of Neena Gupta’s career after the 2018 film’s release Badhaai Ho has been something of a phenomenon in the notoriously ruthless world of Hindi cinema. The actress, in her recently published memoir Sach Kahun Toh recalled when she asked for work in an Instagram post. In a chapter devoted to what led to the post and its aftermath, the veteran actress confessed that she was “choked with guilt and shame” after sharing the post. The reason was her daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a successful designer and made her acting debut with Netflix. Masaba masaba. “The media I could handle; my friends would ask me if I was okay, if my life and marriage was okay, I could handle. What scared me was my daughter, a fashion designer and widely recognized and famous public figure, Masaba Gupta say. “ Much to Neena Gupta’s surprise, her daughter praised the actress on social media. “While I was waiting for an angry call or text, while waiting for another lesson on social networks, I received a long and beautiful message from my daughter who had shared my message with her subscribers,” he said. she adds. Here is the message that Masaba Gupta shared at the time: the Sardar Ka Grandson The actress also revealed what prompted her to share the post in the first place. Back in 2017, after meeting Zoya Akhtar for a role in the web series Made in paradise (Neena Gupta starred in one episode), she was leaving her office when the assistant filmmaker asked Neena Gupta when she had returned to Mumbai. Neena Gupta added that she told him that she had never left Mumbai in the first place. Most people in Mumbai thought the actress moved to Delhi after marrying Vivek Mehra in 2008. “I remember being so angry and upset after this meeting. Do people think? i am married and now living in delhi? is net finding work? i was seething by the time i got home and did something extremely impulsive without walking past anyone “, a- she writes. After the incident, the National Award-winning actress decided to share a post on Instagram (with her 11,000 followers at the time) to clarify that she was based in Mumbai and was more than willing. to work. She posted about herself, writing: “I live in Mumbai and work as a good actor looking for good roles to play.” Neena Gupta, who struggled to explore social media, added: “Please excuse the grammar and spelling. I know I made mistakes there. I wrote it out of passion and fury. Remember, I’m from the older generation, so texting and social media are things I still work really hard on. But this is what I posted along with a photo of myself which I claim me, was doing justice to the way I had aged over the years. “ The post went viral and garnered a lot of love from fans and members of the film industry. The actress, who was slightly nervous about the job at the time, didn’t know how it would manifest itself. “The post went viral. Two minutes after posting it, I knew it was too late to delete it. I received an avalanche of comments and a lot of them looked good. But I suddenly felt choked with guilt and shame because I hadn’t really done know what I had just done, “she wrote in her book sharing her thoughts at the time. “I was afraid the media would pick it up, and the next day the headlines would say this actor was in such dire straits that she turned to Instagram, a medium she barely knew, and begged for work. “ After the job, Neena Gupta landed the lead role in Badhaai Ho and even won a Filmfare Award for it. She also featured in Panchaayat, Sandeep and Pinky Faraar, Panga, Sardar Ka Grandson and even played in Masaba masaba, alongside his daughter.







