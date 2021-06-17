The Tracy Beaker actor you never knew appeared in Hollywood blockbusters

Who remembers the dump?

Tracy Beaker’s story popularized the foster home where children were dropped off and usually came to hate their surroundings.

A trio that featured on the show were the Wellard family – Chantal, Roxy and stepbrother Rio.

Rio Wellard was known for his bandana, tough personality, and gothic clothing, as was the case with his siblings.

He didn’t know his father, which was a recurring theme in some episodes.

Rio is played by Hollywood star Craig Roberts.

Born in Wales, the 30-year-old has maintained his focus on the series but has waned over the years.

He started his career at the age of nine when he starred in the drama ‘Care’ and then ‘Little Pudding’ a few years later.

After Tracy Beaker, he starred in Casualty for three years, then as a vampire addict in the BBC’s Young Dracula.







(Image: Advertising image)



After a few theatrical performances later, Craig would touch the stars by playing the teenage lead role in the 2010 film Submarine.

The coming-of-age drama is about Oliver who isn’t a popular 15-year-old but has a crush on a pretty girl in school and soon manages to become her boyfriend.

A series of problems ensued, including mental breakdowns, parenting relationships, and teenage love.

Craig praised comedian Richard Ayoade who directed the film as someone easy to work with.

He would then enter the school environment in the supernatural comedy Becoming Human where he continues with his leech features as a 46 year old vampire in the body of a 16 year old teenager.

Craig was going to star in a few music videos like “Here with Me” by The Killers and Kassidys’ music video for One Man Army.

His acting career resumed and in 2014 he would appear in 22 Jump Street, albeit as a supporting role for Spencer.

In 2015, he starred in the Amazonian comedy Red Oaks set in 1980s New Jersey, where Craig Roberts starred alongside Aliens actor Paul Reiser.

He went on to direct his own comedy, Just Jim, where Craig played the role of a lonely teenager who is lucky enough to be in the spotlight when an American woman moves in next to him.





A hit movie for Craig was the 2016 film The Fundamentals of Caring where he played a boy with muscular dystrophy.

Craig said that after sending an auto-cassette to the studio and a chemistry reading, he got the part.

He enjoyed how the character was so witty showcased by his appearance alongside Paul Rudd.

“What was so nice about the movie is that people are going through such a difficult time and together they find light in this dark situation,” Craig said in an interview with New You magazine.

Craig hasn’t been in many recent productions, but is reportedly directing The Fantastic Flitcrofts, a comedy based on a script by Simon Farnaby.