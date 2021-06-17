The Tracy Beaker actor you never knew appeared in Hollywood blockbusters

Tracy Beaker’s story popularized the foster home where children were dropped off and usually came to hate their surroundings.
A trio that featured on the show were the Wellard family – Chantal, Roxy and stepbrother Rio.
Rio Wellard was known for his bandana, tough personality, and gothic clothing, as was the case with his siblings.
He didn’t know his father, which was a recurring theme in some episodes.
Rio is played by Hollywood star Craig Roberts.
Born in Wales, the 30-year-old has maintained his focus on the series but has waned over the years.
He started his career at the age of nine when he starred in the drama ‘Care’ and then ‘Little Pudding’ a few years later.
After Tracy Beaker, he starred in Casualty for three years, then as a vampire addict in the BBC’s Young Dracula.
After a few theatrical performances later, Craig would touch the stars by playing the teenage lead role in the 2010 film Submarine.
The coming-of-age drama is about Oliver who isn’t a popular 15-year-old but has a crush on a pretty girl in school and soon manages to become her boyfriend.
A series of problems ensued, including mental breakdowns, parenting relationships, and teenage love.
Craig praised comedian Richard Ayoade who directed the film as someone easy to work with.
He would then enter the school environment in the supernatural comedy Becoming Human where he continues with his leech features as a 46 year old vampire in the body of a 16 year old teenager.
Craig was going to star in a few music videos like “Here with Me” by The Killers and Kassidys’ music video for One Man Army.
His acting career resumed and in 2014 he would appear in 22 Jump Street, albeit as a supporting role for Spencer.
In 2015, he starred in the Amazonian comedy Red Oaks set in 1980s New Jersey, where Craig Roberts starred alongside Aliens actor Paul Reiser.
He went on to direct his own comedy, Just Jim, where Craig played the role of a lonely teenager who is lucky enough to be in the spotlight when an American woman moves in next to him.
MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city.
Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch.
The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets.
Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.
A hit movie for Craig was the 2016 film The Fundamentals of Caring where he played a boy with muscular dystrophy.
Craig said that after sending an auto-cassette to the studio and a chemistry reading, he got the part.
He enjoyed how the character was so witty showcased by his appearance alongside Paul Rudd.
“What was so nice about the movie is that people are going through such a difficult time and together they find light in this dark situation,” Craig said in an interview with New You magazine.
Craig hasn’t been in many recent productions, but is reportedly directing The Fantastic Flitcrofts, a comedy based on a script by Simon Farnaby.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos