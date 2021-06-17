Kate Garraway has learned that Derek Draper is “unlikely to recover” if he does not progress within two years

Doctors told KATE Garraway that her husband Derek is unlikely to recover if he doesn’t make progress within two years.

Derek, 53, returned from hospital to the family home in April more than a year after falling seriously ill from the coronavirus.

3 Kate Garraway has been told her husband Derek needs to make progress within two years to recover from his complications from Covid Credit: Rex

He is now conscious, but Kate recently said the illness “devastated” him and made him unable to move.

In her new book The Power of Hope, Kate revealed how Derek’s neurologist, known as Dr. W, told her “that there is very little chance that he will make a significant recovery.”

Dr W admitted that he had never seen a case like Derek’s, so he had a hard time predicting an outcome for him.

The former political adviser has spent months in a coma and the effects of the virus have ravaged his organs.

Kate has been told repeatedly to expect the worst, and Derek’s heart has stopped more than once.

3 Derek returned home in April Credit: ITV

3 Kate has been warned that Derek may never fully recover Credit: Rex

Recalling her conversations with Dr W, Kate said: “How long before she knows more? Not how long will it take him to recover because you don’t even know if he can even recover, but how long before you know more?

“After another long pause he looked me straight in the eye, then away. ‘Well, Kate’ the first time he had used my name ‘I think it’s fair to say if he is still like that after two years, we will know that there is very little chance that he will make a significant recovery.

“‘TWO YEARS!’ I screamed in my head.

“Until now, I lived by the minute, hours on the phone, monitoring infection levels and stats, trying to figure out where Derek was, wondering every time I fell asleep if he still would be. alive in the morning.

“How could I go on like this for another two years?” Worse yet, how could Derek have been trapped like this for two years? The timescale blew me out of breath and I’m sure I must have slumped in the chair a bit.

An intensive care specialist has warned that Derek may never be the person he was again.

He urged her to be strong and to give the doctors time to do their jobs.

Kate wrote: “I felt they were trying to wrap up. But I couldn’t understand what they were saying. I wanted space to understand it. I didn’t want to end on this level of sadness.”