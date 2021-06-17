A lot has happened for Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is late. As the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic, the beauty pageant queen has been signing. While his first vehicle the magnum opus Prithviraj facing Akshay Kumar is yet to come out and was pushed due to the Covid-19 outbreak last year, she also signed another project with the banner – Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming comedy starring Vicky Kaushal . And she has now locked her third movie with Aditya Chopra’s company too!

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Manushi has become the new YRF favorite. Everyone praises her dedication, work ethic and professional nature. Aditya Chopra has now hired her in Shiv Rawail’s superhero project. She will try out the role. female lead opposite Ahaan Panday who will be making her celluloid debut with the film. It will be Manushi’s third film in theaters and also complete her three-film deal with YRF. But Mr. Chopra is clearly planning other plans for her. “

The shooting of Vicky’s next is coming to an end, there are only a few days of patchwork left. Prithviraj is also full, unless they need a few dubbing sessions and a day of quilting. She is set to start the movie Ahaan Panday, this year after the team locked the dates of another A-List actor for the same project.

