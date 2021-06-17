Mumbai: Budding Actor Fools Over Rs 80 Million With Movie & TV Deals | Bombay News





MUMBAI: The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) cyber police arrested a 47-year-old aspiring actor for allegedly impersonating a casting director and duping more than 80 people for around Rs 2 crore by promising to giving their minor children a break from the entertainment industry since 2017.

The accused, Apurva Ashwin Dowda, an MBA from a US university and registered with CINTAA and the Writers Association, was a repeat offender. He was running bogus websites with casting promotions for movies, TV and commercials, police said. Dowda has featured in a few commercials.

Computer police apprehended Dowda as she arrived at the Khallapur toll booth on the Mumbai-Pune highway on June 10. He lived in a 3,500 square foot rental apartment in Pune, police said. Dowda reportedly told the cops that he tricked people into releasing his film Trance for which he had already spent Rs 25 lakh on launch ads.

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint by Borivli resident Mahesh Gupta (47), who runs an aircraft parts company. Gupta said he saw a children’s casting offer for a Bacho Ki Duniya film on social media and decided to enroll his daughter. Gupta said, I transferred around Rs 33 lakh through different bank accounts. However, he became suspicious when Dowaa continued to demand more money and therefore filed a complaint. Co-Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe supervised said DCP (cyber) Rashmi Karandikar who led the team of inspectors Mangesh Majgar, Pramod Khoppikar and the cyber detection staff who chased Dowda across the country prior to l ‘catch on the Mumbai-Pune highway, with the help of state traffic. police.

Although Dowda is highly skilled, he got into crime to make a quick buck, Karandikar said. Our team had been looking for him for six months. He would live in rented luxury apartments for just a month or two so no one would stalk him. We recovered nine mobiles with 40 SIMS (some international SIMs), nine bank accounts, several passports and an international driving license. The police recovered most of the Guptas’ money.

Police say Dowda was arrested a few years ago for a similar offense and spent time in Arthur Road Prison in 2010. He has had similar cases against him before at Sakinaka Police Stations, Oshiwara, Amboli, NM Joshi Marg and Dadar. He also has a Zenia Star office in Dubai and uses the same modus operandi there, police said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos