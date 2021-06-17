Kate Garraway says husband Derek has ‘very little’ chance of recovery if no progress is made in two years

Kate Garraway has been told by a doctor that if her husband Derek Draper does not improve within two years of his infection with the coronavirus “there is very little chance that he will make a significant recovery.”

The GMB presenter discusses the struggles she’s faced over the past year in her new book, The Power of Hope, Daily Star reports.

Her life was turned upside down during the pandemic when her 53-year-old partner was left fighting for her life.

Kate, 54, said neurologist Dereks, whom she calls Dr W, told her “time and waiting are your friends” because he “had never seen anything like it before, therefore cannot personally trace the recovery “.

But when she pressed the expert for how long he was speaking, she was shocked by his response.

In her new book, The Power Of Hope, she said, “I had already waited so long. ‘How long to find out more? Not how long will it take her to recover, because you don’t not know if he can even recover, but how long before I know more?

“It was a puzzling question, but I knew what I meant and it seemed, too.”

She continued, “After another long pause he looked me straight in the eye and then away. ‘Well, Kate’ the first time he used my name ‘I think it’s fair to say if he’s still like that after two years, we know there’s very little chance he’ll make a significant recovery.

“Until now, I lived by the minute, hours on the phone, monitoring infection levels and stats, trying to figure out where Derek was, wondering every time I fell asleep if he still would be. alive in the morning.

“How could I go on like this for another two years?” Worse yet, how could Derek have been trapped like this for two years? The timescale blew me out of breath and I’m sure I must have slumped in the chair a bit.





Kate added that another doctor in attendance, an intensive care specialist, spoke about the challenge she was facing.

He said Derek went from the acute phase to the chronic phase and told him that “the long, slow recovery is sometimes just as hard to take.”

He said: “Derek is still very ill, at serious risk of dying. But while he may live on and start to recover from the enormous damage Covid has caused throughout his body, it isn’t going to be quick.

“Progress will now be measured not in minutes, hours or days but in weeks, months and years.

“And you’re going to have to endure this journey without ever knowing if he could one day be the person he was before, knowing that he might never really come back to you. You just have to give us time and be strong. . “

Kate added, “I felt they were trying to wrap up. But I couldn’t understand what they were saying. I wanted space to understand it. I didn’t want to wrap up on this level of sadness.”

