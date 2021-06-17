World Wide Web Creator Sells Source Code As NFT





The original source code for the World Wide Web that was written by its inventor Tim Berners-Lee is on sale at Sothebys as a non-fungible token, with offers starting at just $ 1,000. Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist, invented the World Wide Web in 1989, revolutionizing the sharing and creation of information in what is considered one of the most important inventions since the advent of the printing press. in Europe in the 15th century in Germany. The digitally signed Ethereum blockchain non-fungible token (NFT), a one-of-a-kind digital asset that records ownership, includes the original source code, an animated visualization, a letter written by Berners-Lee and a digital poster of the code complete original files. NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent months, including at auction. A digital-only work of art by American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, sold for almost $ 70 million at Christies in March. “Why a TVN? Well, it’s a natural thing to do… when you’ve been a computer scientist and when you’ve been writing code for many years, “Berners-Lee said in a statement.” It just feels right to me to digitally sign my autograph on a medium. fully digital. artefact. ”In an interview with the Financial Times, he likens the NFT to an autographed book, which makes me imagine how cooler this project would be if he had instead auctioned the code on a signed box of magneto records. -optics that would have been used by the NeXT computer he used to write it. The files contain 9,555 lines of code, including implementations of the three languages ​​and protocols invented by Berners-Lee: HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol), and URI (Uniform Resource Identifiers). Also included are original HTML documents that taught early web users how to use the app. Auctions for the NFT, a means of asserting ownership of a digital asset, start at $ 1,000 in a stand-alone online auction called “This Changed Everything” which runs June 23-30. While working at the European Physics Research Center CERN in 1989, Berners-Lee laid out his vision for what he initially called “Mesh”. Her boss at the time wrote “vague but enthralling” on the cover of Berners-Lee’s 1989 article “Information Management: A Proposal.” Berners-Lee was building an application in 1990 which he called “WorldWideWeb”. It was originally developed in the Objective C programming language on a NeXT computer, founded by Apple founder Steve Jobs after his ouster from Apple. “Sir Tim’s invention created a new world, democratizing information sharing, creating new ways of thinking and interacting, and staying connected to each other,” said Cassandra Hatton, global head of science and popular culture at Sotheby’s. Over the past several centuries, humanity has experienced a succession of paradigm shifts that have brought us forward into the modern era… but none have had the seismic impact on our daily lives than the creation of the World Wide Web. (With contributions from Reuters) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

