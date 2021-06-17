Priyanka Chopra hired by Victorias Secret to try to win over a larger market





Victoria’s Secret has teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe, Page Six reported Global star Priyanka Chopra and American footballer Megan Rapinoe are teaming up with Victorias Secret to help him rebuild his brand. In a frenzied effort to woo a larger market and set itself apart from its previously constructed and heavily criticized image of traditionally slim models, the lingerie giant has teamed up with Chopra and Rapinoe, reported Sixth page. To diversify the brand, the VS collective features leading icons and change makers to promote their brand, including the athlete and Bollywood icon. The two women are reportedly not joining the company as models for the brand’s racy briefs, but according to the report, they have been hired as spokespersons and will appear on a 10-episode podcast where they will market material for VS. . Chopra and Rapinoe will be joined by Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser and journalist Amanda de Cadenet. An insider told the outlet: This is a group of women inspiring change and positivity. This is another step they are taking towards the transformation of the brand. The whole industry thought Victoria’s Secret was over. Another source revealed at the portal: [The Collective] is completely motivated by a cause. The idea is to create this community of strangers looking. It’s a new generation for the brand that is more focused on inclusion. And they [Victorias Secret] needed it if they wanted to stay afloat. The brand got stuck in an era that has never changed. It’s a different world now, they added.



