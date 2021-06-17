Woman remains with face burns and temporary blindness after trying viral beauty trend TikTok





A woman has revealed how she ended up with scarring on her face and temporary blindness after trying a viral beauty trend. The 21-year-old tried to freckle herself, but it turned out badly. Tilly Whitfeld, who appeared on Big Brother, continued to appear onscreen in a blue clay mask that she said was supposed to help cover up the redness. But, the 21-year-old has now admitted it was actually due to an accident when she tried to give herself fake freckles. Talk to New York Times, Tilly revealed the DIY treatment she tried, which left her with red, angry burns on her cheeks and temporary blindness. She had seen a TikTok video where a beauty fan used a sewing needle to prick her skin with ink which yielded results that lasted six months. Tilly decided to order brown tattoo ink on eBay and try the trick, but quickly regretted it. She explained, “It didn’t hurt me at all, so I didn’t think I had to stop.” But, it turned out that the ink she ordered contained high levels of lead. Lead is extremely dangerous and poisonous. The young woman has now spent around 8,500 people trying to find a solution to her painful scars. But, she was not successful. Recently, she posted pictures of her scars on social media, which shocked her fans. Tilly added: “The main response was that I am stupid and, yes, I agree.” After Big Brother viewers continued to wonder why she was wearing a clay mask on TV, she wrote on Instagram: entering the house, which is why I always wear makeup and my skin is always covered. This is the result of an attempt to remove my self-inflicted scars while trying to replicate an at-home beauty procedure that I saw on a TikTok video two months before Big Brother. She also reports that she was temporarily blinded in one eye thanks to the dangerous procedure. Tilly added: Please don’t try home or at-home beauty procedures. I ended up in the hospital with temporary loss of vision in my eye due to swelling and I was very sick from the infection, not to mention my face which was somewhat unrecognizable. Leave it to the professionals. “







