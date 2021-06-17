Talking Women Castings Rooney Mara & Claire Foy





Miriam Toews’ novel Women Talking becomes a movie. The upcoming drama is expected to star Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy.

Rooney Mara and Claire Foy join Frances McDormand in film adaptation of women talking. The film will be based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, which follows a group of Mennonite women who secretly meet to discuss how the men in their community have drugged and sexually assaulted them, and other women, for years. These women know next to nothing about the world beyond the confines of their community, so they must grapple with the decision between fleeing their homes and enduring more abuse. Actual stories served as inspiration for the novel. Related: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Ending Explained (& What Happens Next?) The next film version of women talking has now launched Mara and Foy about six months after the first information about McDormands casting, according to THR. McDormand is also producing the film with Brad Pitts Plan B Entertainment. Sarah Polley is both adapting the novel for the film and directing the film. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the cast also includes Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod and Ben Whishaw. August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett will also appear in the drama. women talking is definitely a movie to watch when it releases. Not only does it have a compelling premise, but the talent behind the film also has an impressive track record. At the 2021 Oscars, McDormand won both the Best Picture category and the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for Nomadic country. Additionally, Mara received two Oscar nominations throughout her career, Polley received one Oscar nomination, and Foy won an Emmy. Time will tell whether or not women talking will be as successful as some of their other projects. More: Legacies Just Highlighted How Ridiculous Midsommar Was (In A Way) Source: THR Jean-Claude Van Damme’s new film references his most famous meme

