Want to see Disney fireworks again? Here is what you need to do
The fireworks are officially back at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. If you’re going on a Disney trip soon, here’s what you need to do if you want to see Disney fireworks again.
Walt Disney World fireworks
The Disney World fireworks start again on July 1 and will take place nightly at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.
If you want to see the Happily Ever After fireworks display at Magic Kingdom you will need to either book a theme park for Magic Kingdom or (if you have a Park Hopper ticket or an annual pass) you can make a Disney Park reservation. Pass to another theme park, then Park Hop to Magic Kingdom later in the day to watch the fireworks.
The same process applies to EPCOT. If you want to witness the EPCOT Forever fireworks display, make a Disney Park Pass reservation for EPCOT if you have a ticket that allows you to visit only one park per day. Alternatively, if you have a Park Hopper ticket or an annual pass, you can make a reservation for any other theme park and Park Hop to EPCOT later in the day.
Note that the fireworks times have already been published – find out more here.
Disney Park Pass reservations fill up fast for July 1, the very first day of the Disney World fireworks resumption. However, you can continue to check the Theme park reservation availability calendar as more and more bookings become available over time. And, of course, there will be a fireworks display every night, so you can book and visit Happily Ever After or EPCOT Forever when it’s convenient for you.
Disneyland fireworks
Disneyland fireworks officially resume on July 4th. The Disneyland Resort fireworks don’t usually happen every night and most often take place on weekends. So keep this in mind when planning a trip.
If you want to watch Mickey’s Mix Magic fireworks at Disneyland Park, you will need to make a theme park reservation for Disneyland Park, or (if you have a Park Hopper ticket) make a theme park reservation for Disney California Adventure, then Park Hop to Disneyland later in the day.
Disney has yet to release the Disneyland fireworks schedule, but we’ll update this article when we have more information.
Now that Disneyland Resort has started allowing out-of-state visitors and is steadily increasing its capacity just like Disney World, the availability of theme park reservations is filling up quickly for this summer. If you were hoping to visit the parks on the first day of the fireworks return (July 4th), just keep refreshing the Theme park reservation availability calendar and hopefully more availability will be posted. Of course, you can also book a tour later in the summer on a date that works best for you.
What about crowd levels?
Disney parks no longer enforce social distancing. As the fireworks return to theme parks, so will the crowds they draw. Chances are there will be near normal crowds to watch the fireworks, so be prepared. If you like to watch the fireworks from a specific location, like Main Street, in the United States, right in front of the castle or in another area of the park, be sure to plan ahead.
If you’re ready to head back to the theme parks to watch fireworks, click here to book a trip and let Academy Travel’s licensed Disney vacation planners do all the planning for you at no additional cost.
Are you excited to see the Disney fireworks return? Let us know in the comments!
