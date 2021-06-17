Miss TN Volunteer Scholarship Competition: Night 1





JACKSON, Tennessee – The first night of the 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Competition kicked off Wednesday night. “We’re bringing in young girls from all over the state who are very smart, talented, and looking to make a lot of scholarship money. It’s a big event, we have great entertainment and on top of that you see the talents of the competitors, so overall it’s just a great show, ”said Mal Matthews,

board member with the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship competition. Family, friends and supporters flooded the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson for the first night.

Matthews, who has been on the contest board for 40 years, says the first night is always one of the best. “The first night is always special because it’s opening night, it’s exciting and it’s all fresh and new so everyone is excited to see what they’re going to see with the production numbers for seeing the candidates for the first time. ” Matthews said. From Wednesday evening to Friday evening are designated for the preliminary competition. Each competitor takes part in a talent, evening dress and swimwear competition. Many girls dream of this moment from an early age. “She saw in her brother’s class one of the former Miss Americas or Miss Tennessee and from there she just wanted to do it,” said Virginia, Miss Madison County’s grandmother Katie Hodge. Some had a whole team of supporters who helped them get to this moment. “We did anything from preparing for interviews to watching her rehearse her talent, helping her choose her entire wardrobe, everything,” said Marissa, one of the Miss Queen City Allie Privitt supporters. . “It’s so exciting. I can’t wait to see her absolutely rock the stage. I don’t know much about competitions, but I’m very happy to be there to support her, ”said Cortney Treece, sister of Miss Jackson Rachael Friedrich. But every fan we’ve spoken to is hoping for the same… a good week and good luck to all of the contestants. “We love her and were so proud of her and are so excited to finally see the day come together,” said Marissa, one of the Miss Queen City Allie Privitt supporters. “I want to wish all the girls good luck and especially Katie,” said Virginia, Miss Madison County Katie Hodge’s grandmother. Congratulations to the winners of Wednesday’s preliminaries. Miss Scenic City Amelia Collins won the talent contest and Miss Greene County Alley Morgan won the swimsuit contest.







