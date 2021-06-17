Evan Peters reveals the ‘hilarious’ way his cameo was kept a secret





Evan Peters had a hilarious story about how his cameo was kept a secret. the WandaVision the star spoke to The Envelope on the whole process. Marvel fans still think about how Quicksilver was here and then left. The eccentric metagag became its own source of controversy in the blink of an eye. WandaVision has never shied away from winking at some of the disturbing events that have yet to unfold in the MCU. But, one thing the writers and producers had in mind was that this wasn’t going to be the moment when the whole timeline opened. That hasn’t stopped fans from taking every little bit of information and using it. Around episode 4-5, everything was really on the table and the speculation machine shifted into high gear. It seems Peters finds it all humorous now. So much changed in the months that followed. “It was hilarious,” he said. “In fact, I would be brought to (the ‘WandaVision’) in a cape and umbrella,” he said. “But it’s so exciting that people love both series. It’s really good to work with people who bring their A-game. Editor-in-chief Jac Schaeffer told Empire Magazine podcasts how they came to establish the character of Ralph. “We brought in a bereavement counselor to the [writers] room, and we did some research on grief, and there’s a lot of stuff about how people remember faces, ”Schaeffer said. “The anxiety of not remembering the faces of your loved ones, of poorly remembering or actively remembering things as a self-preservation tactic – all of this became fascinating to us, and we thought that in throwing Evan [Peters] in the role, it would not only have that effect on Wanda, but it would also have that meta-layer for the audience. Variety also spoke to Schaeffer about the inclusion of Quicksilver on the show. The MCU fandom can be a thirsty place, and they learned very quickly that excitement can lead to intense disappointment. “I couldn’t have predicted… I don’t know, maybe Mary Livanos and Kevin Feige are like, ‘Yeah, it’s like that every time. “But I tell myself these theories are crazy!” She observed. “So it was not that was not part of my thinking, and also, it is not my department. the chance to hear about the other projects and sometimes I’m involved and their conversations. I know a little bit about everything Lizzie has done. But it’s a bigger and more sophisticated thing, what you ask. Do you still have high hopes for Mephisto at some point? Let us know in the comments!

