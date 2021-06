Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ tops New York Times bestseller list for children’s picture books

Meghan Markle’s illustrated children’s book, “The Bench,” reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list in the category of children’s picture books. the SEO with Markle at the top will appear in the June 27 edition of The Times. “As this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I am encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusion resonate in communities around the world,” said Markle said in a statement. shared online. “In many ways, the search for a more compassionate and just world begins with these core values. Likewise, portraying another side of masculinity based on connection, emotion, and gentleness is modeling a world. that so many people would love to see for their sons and daughters. Thank you for supporting me in this special project. “ The Duchess of Sussex, 39, released her first book earlier this month with illustrations by award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson. Markle provides the narration for the audio version. MEGHAN MARKLE DEDICATES THE BENCH TO PRINCE HARRY AND ARCHIE: THEY MAKE MY CUR GO PUMP-PUMP Published by Random House Children’s Books, “The Bench” examines the bond between father and son, celebrating such a relationship between Markle’s son, Archie, and her husband, Prince Harry. The book features families of different skin colors and backgrounds, from a light-skinned soldier returning home (Harry served in Afghanistan), to a dark-skinned man in dreadlocks, to a boy wearing a football trophy. to a boy and his father wearing pink tutus. Throughout the book, fathers are portrayed in a gentler light, acting like buddies, teachers, comforters, and cheerleaders rather than strict disciplinarians. Random House calls the book a portrait of “the special relationship between fathers and sons, through the eyes of a mother.” MEGHAN MARKLE AIMS TO NOURISH COMMUNITIES BY READING WITH FREE DONATIONS FROM HIS BOOK THE BENCH The title refers to a symbol of stability and comfort, starting with a drawing of Harry holding his baby on a bench, two dogs nearby. The cover of the book referred to Markle as someone dedicated to “activating compassion in communities around the world”. It started as a Father’s Day poem written a month after Archie was born in 2019, Markle shared when announcing the project. “This poem has become this story,” she said. The royal dedicated the book to “the man and the boy who made my heart beat faster”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The publication of “The Bench” came four days after the birth of the couple’s second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named in part for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diane. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Markle was pregnant with Lilibet while she worked on the book and the final illustration shows Harry and Archie, now a toddler, in the family’s henhouse. Markle is in the garden on the opposite page, wearing a sun hat, holding a baby in a sling. The Associated Press contributed to this report

