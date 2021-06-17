Mariem Prez Riera directs documentary on Rita Moreno

Iconic pioneer artist Rita Moreno knew she wanted to be in the movies from the moment she could tell movies. That’s what the actor, who is also one of the few EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) award winners, says in the inspiring and entertaining documentary Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go.

Directed, edited and produced by Mariem Prez Riera, the film is a celebration of the life and career of Morenos, which spans more than 70 years. Produced by Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last January and opens Friday at the Coolidge Corner Theater, Landmark Kendall Square and AMC Boston Common.

Documentary highlights Morenos’ talent and resilience as she broke barriers, fought for representation in Hollywood, and became a cultural icon and human rights activist, all while paving the way for the next generation.

Prez Riera says she had the privilege of seeing Moreno behind the scenes of One Day at a Time (her son Marcel Ruiz played Morenos’ grandson on the sitcom) and that making the documentary was important to her. because she wanted to show not only a show reel of her career, but the side of Moreno that audiences didn’t know.

I wanted everyone to see the Rita that I was seeing. The fragile, tiny, petite woman who would come and drive on her own without a wig, no makeup, helping herself to food, someone who was like everyone else, Prez Riera said in a recent Zoom interview.

The director, who has read Morenos’s memoir on several occasions, wanted to show that side of her that is insecure, that is fragile and me being a woman and a Puerto Rican and going through some of the same experiences that she has had. 50, 60 years ago. , it was important for me to talk about it.

Documentary reveals lesser-known struggles Moreno faced on her way to stardom, including the sexism and abuse she faced in Hollywood, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando and severe depression, before becoming the first actress. latina to win an Oscar for her role. as Anita in West Side Story in 1961.

Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It features archival footage and interwoven photos of ongoing interviews with Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, Hctor Elizondo, George Chakiris, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg , Morenos’ daughter Fernanda Gordon Fisher and many others, discussing Morenos impact in Hollywood, in film and television, and in their lives.

Like Moreno, Prez Rieras’ professional career also began at a young age, after a terrible experience as the lead actor in Angelita’s Two Worlds. She recounted how the director wanted her to cry in a specific scene, and the 9-year-old actress didn’t think the character should cry. So the director started yelling at him and telling him horrible things in front of the whole crew. Prez Riera finally started to cry, and that’s when the director yelled Action.

After I finished that, I realized Wow, I’m going to be a director, and I would never do that to an actor, says Prez Riera. From there, I wanted to be a director.

This opportunity presented itself years later, after graduating from college. She made her directorial debut with the 2002 short documentary Cuando lo pequeno se hace grande, about Puerto Ricans who fought against the US military presence on the island of Vieques. Since then, she has directed, written, produced and mounted several other projects. The Multi-Hyphen edited 2008 feature film Talento de Barrio with rapper Daddy Yankee, and in 2013 directed, wrote, and edited the television series Chamacas.

With Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Prez Riera is the first Puerto Rican woman to write, edit and direct a PBS American Masters series. The idea and importance of the portrayal is not lost on the filmmaker, and she takes pride in the fact that not only does the documentary about the revolutionary Puerto Rican actress, but the team behind the documentary include many Puerto Ricans from the island in co-production, cinematography, sound and animation roles.

Hope people can understand, Prez Riera says, when asked what she hopes audiences will take away from Morenos’ life and story. You don’t have to be a Puerto Rican woman to identify with her. You just have to be an immigrant, or you just have to be someone who has endured a lot of prejudice and discrimination, to find inspiration and strength in their story to keep going and keep doing what you want to do. . This is what I want. So that people are inspired by its history.