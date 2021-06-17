Entertainment
‘Matrix 4’ leak reveals disturbing new detail about Keanu’s sequel
The matrix 4 takes shape be one of the most interesting films of 2021. 18 years after the original Matrix The trilogy ended in 2003, the long-awaited sequel finally arrives. Best of all, it features the return of several of the franchise’s major players. But despite the hype surrounding it, very little is known about The matrix 4, including the plot and even the title.
However, just months away from its December release, we might hear the first reactions to the test screenings that will tell us what to expect from The matrix 4.
However, a viewer who claims to have attended a screening recounts Reverse that while Matrix 4 will be a hit with some fans, its closest comparison in the original trilogy is The Matrix Reloaded.
Whether this sounds like your nightmare or the best of times, read on to find out more about Matrix 4.
The news Recent tweets by Twitter user David Manning (@ViewerAnon) reveal that a screening test The matrix 4 took place this week in Irvine, California. Manning claims to have attended the screening of the allegedly titled film Matrix resurrections and shared some thoughts on the sequel.
Manning called the film bizarre, meta, gripping, surprisingly funny and ambitious, adding that while the initial buzz is likely to be very mixed, the film should work extremely well for fans who can get on its wavelength. Manning also noted that he feels more like Cloud Atlas than Jupiter’s ancestry (two films by Matrix 4 director Lana Wachowski).
David Manning is presumably a pseudonym for the Twitter user, who appears to have inside information about various upcoming films, including Spider-Man: No Path Home and Fantastic Beasts 3. At the very least, we know he was right about Godzilla vs. Kongs 1 hour and 54 minutes run time.
Prepare to be divided Speak directly with Reverse, Manning went into more detail on the sequel, saying it’s structurally the closest to the first Matrix movie, but feels closest to 2003s The Matrix Reloaded. Manning also stated that their Cloud Atlas comparison was mainly about The matrix 4bigger ambitions and the fact that it’s supposedly a much better movie than Jupiter’s ancestry.
Here is the full commentary:
I would say structurally that it is the closest to Matrix 1 but still feel the closest to Recharged. the Cloud Atlas the comparison is more about its bigger ambitions and the fact that it’s a much better movie than Jupiter’s ancestry.
Manning would not disclose any specific plot details about the film, but the comparison to The Matrix Reloaded is remarkable in itself. This film the second in the Matrix The franchise received generally positive reviews on its first release, but proved to be a hugely controversial sequel in the years that followed. It’s not as vilified as the third movie in the franchise, Matrix revolutions, but its quality remains a constant source of debate among fans.
As for the supposed title of the film, Matrix resurrections makes sense given how little we know about the movie (it also lines up with previous leaks). Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss set to appear there, despite the deaths of their two characters in 2003 Matrix revolutions. Fans have been speculating for years on how The matrix 4 will explain their return, but there has been little concrete information to continue until this point.
Although this title does not explain How? ‘Or’ What Neo and Trinity will be brought back from the dead, at least confirming that the film will deal heavily with their resurrections.
the Reverse Analysis This The matrix 4 seems closer to The Matrix Reloaded that the first movie makes sense, but it will no doubt disappoint fans who hate the second and third installments of the franchise. Recharged is a movie bigger than the original Matrix and even with some of its terrible CGI effects, some of the best action sequences in the franchise. (yes, we are talking about it highway pursuit.)
Of course, we have to wait and see if The matrix 4 actually manages to combine the scale and tone of Recharged with the same narrative elegance of the first Matrix. But for all the fans who were hoping the film would remove the stylistic and narrative elements from Recharged, maybe it’s time to start adjusting your expectations.
The matrix 4 will be released on December 22, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max.
