WWE Raw: Piper Niven responds perfectly to body-shaming trolls





NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven Makes WWE Raw Debut With Eva Marie WWE Superstar Piper Niven delivered the perfect clapback to body-shaming online trolls days after her Raw debut. The Scottish wrestler made the jump from NXT UK to the red mark on Monday as she appeared alongside returning Eva Marie and quickly did Naomi’s job in a dominant debut on the main roster. Despite being one of the best the UK has to offer, some people have criticized Niven for her appearance, but she wasn’t going to let them ruin her big time. After a follower asked why the trolls were posting such nasty comments, a very, very good question, the star was quick to offer a brilliant answer. She tweeted: Successful grown-ups often face this because we remind people of their own shortcomings, they want to believe that success is only for perfect people and that’s why they haven’t achieved their goals. dreams and we prove them wrong. Don’t even worry about them, I don’t. Although Piper, who has yet to get a new name after moving to Raw, accepted the comments in her stride, other WWE Superstars have come to her defense and called her critics on Twitter. Great successful people are often faced with this because we remind people of their own shortcomings, they want to believe that success is only for perfect people and that is why they have not achieved their dreams and we have them. let’s prove the contrary.

Mia Yim tweeted: Body shame is disgusting. You are daring behind the screens. It doesn't hurt to be nice. Charlotte Flair retweeted the message to her followers with several emojis pointed down to draw attention to him. North American NXT Champion Bronson Reed also responded to Mias' post and revealed that he also suffers from social media abuse.

He added: This happens to me every time I'm on screen, don't worry about enemies they may continue to hate, we just keep shining. (Sic) And Nash Carter who, along with his MSK partner Wes Lee, teamed up with Reed at TakeOver: In Your House this weekend supported his pal. He replied: I bet they can't be a WWE Champion and put a guy through a wall. You are the man.

