New Vera Wang Prosecco Gets A-List Distributor





Fashion designer and entrepreneur Vera Wang has chosen Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to distribute her chic new PARTY Prosecco. When you think of Vera Wang, you think of bridal tailoring, champagne toast, and towering wedding cakes. But the renowned designer branched out into the world of Prosecco, becoming the latest in a series of celebrities, including Kylie Minogue and the Delavigne sisters, to launch their own fizz. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits was selected to be the distributor of PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco from New Yorker Wang, who shaped all aspects of the release, from the grape to the design of the bottle. Its elegant matt silver bottle also features an invitation to Vera’s “PARTY”. You don’t have to tell us twice. I have devoted my entire life to designing the way people celebrate, and not just their weddings, the way they entertain, to their paintings and table landscapes, and now, what they drink. PARTY is a natural extension of what I’m already doing, Wang said. Why Prosecco in particular? When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy and friendship, I think of Prosecco. It is the wine that embodies pure emotion and happiness. Fruit of a collaboration with the partner supplier Royal Wine Corporation, Wangs Prosecco will be included in the portfolio of Royal Wine that Southern Glazers already markets and sells. Working with Vera Wang has been a pleasure, but what really sets her apart from other celebrity owned brands is her passion, attention to detail and commitment to the success of Vera Wang PARTY, said Doug Simon, vice -executive president, national sales, Royal Wine Corp. was honored to be her partner in this fantastic project and can’t wait to be part of everyone’s celebrations. Priced at $ 25 (17.80) a bottle, Vera Wang PARTY is made from 100% Glera grapes and gives off aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes and fresh acidity on the palate, with a sweet and fruity finish. Steve Slater, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wine Division, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, said: Vera Wang is committed to being an active owner, leveraging her assets and her brand, which will help spark great interest among consumers. Expect the remarkable silver bottle to appear in many wedding photos of New York socialites very soon.

