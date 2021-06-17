“Dune” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, the festival confirms





It’s official: the highly anticipated reboot of “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. As originally planned by Variety, the festival announced that the big-budget sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will premiere in Venice out of competition on September 3. The film is adapted from Frank Herbert’s best-selling sci-fi on the young Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a descendant of the noble house of the Atreides who was tasked with overseeing the arid desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. Villeneuve was the last one in Venice with the unconventional sci-fi photo “Arrival” in 2016. The Starry Photo of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar isaac, Josh brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, David dastmalchian, Charlotte rampling, Jason momoa, and Javier bardem. While Venice, as usual, didn’t say which talent will attend the premiere of “Dune,” it’s a safe bet that Warner Bros. will fly in some stars. “Dune” is slated to hit theaters simultaneously via Warner Bros. and on HBO Max on October 1. Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. produced the film. The executive producers were Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim herbert. The next Venice edition from September 1 to 11 is on track, barring complications, to unfold as an all-in-person celebration of cinema with hundreds of journalists and dozens of film delegations expected to make the trip to Lido from all over the world. Other top titles reportedly blocked for a launch at the Lido include Jane Campion’s’ The Power of the Dog ‘starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, and Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical drama’ The Hand of God ”, both from Netflix. As previously announced, Bong Joon-ho will chair the Venice Main Jury, while Italian Oscar winner Roberto Benigni (“Life is Beautiful”) will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.







