The feud between Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Akwaeke Emezi, explainedExBulletin

The feud between Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Akwaeke Emezi, explained
Christophe Archambault / AFP via Getty Images
Two Nigerian literary stars are having a very public feud at the moment, and their personal cows are heavily covered with big questions about feminism, gender identity, culture cancellation, social media and anti-violence. LGBTQ.
Chimamanda Danger Adichie author of books such as Americanah and Half a yellow sun, and a famous feminist who was sampled by Beyonc accused a young writer who was once his student, Akwaeke Emezi, to be an opportunist who tried to build on the fame of her former teacher. In return, Emezi, a transgender woman, says Adichie “hates trans people” and tries to use her platforms to oppress the queer community.
Both writers are featured frequently on NPR. Earlier this month, Emezi, who uses them / them pronouns, was asked to give a list of Pride Month reading recommendations on Morning edition, and their latest book, Dear Senthuran: A Memory of the Black Spirit, received a stellar review. Meanwhile, Adichie’s recent Notes on bereavement has been praised on WHYY’s Fresh air in May, and she Dear Ijeawele, or a feminist manifesto in fifteen suggestions, was named one of the NPR Best books of 2017.
To understand their current struggle, you have to go back a few years and you need a certain disentanglement to understand their exchanges. In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Emezi resurrected their critics of comments that Adichie who has forbidden LGBTQ rights in Nigeria, a country where it is still illegal be LGBTQ, where anti-LGBTQ violence is common and where Twitter was recently banned made in 2017 at BBC Channel 4.
The BBC interviewer asked Adichie about feminism when it comes to trans women. “My feeling,” she said, “is that trans women are trans women. I think if you have lived in the world as a man, with the privileges that the world gives to men, then that you change your sex, it is difficult for me to accept that then we can equate your experience with the experience of a woman who has lived from the beginning in the world as a woman, and to whom we have not granted the privileges that are men. “
In the land of 280 characters or less, some Twitter users quickly equated Adichie with JK Rowling, who was widely criticized for being anti-trans and not unprecedented. Last November, Adichie said The Guardian that Rowling’s comments on gender identity were part of “a perfectly reasonable room,” of a writer Adichie called a “progressive woman, who clearly defends and believes in diversity”. (In this interview, Adichie reiterated a familiar point: She called social media deletions “cruel and sad … and fundamentally uninteresting”, suggesting that nuanced conversation is impossible online.)
That same month, in a long Twitter thread, Emezi accused Adichie of having no respect or concern for the trans community.
On Tuesday, Adichie posted a long try on her own website, titled “It’s Obscene,” in which the writer attempted to bring the conversation back to specific issues she had with Emezi and another anonymous young writer from her workshop not on the Emezi’s gender identity, but on what she believes to be the personal faults of the younger authors made in the tongue of scorched earth.
In the essay, Adichie specifically accuses Emezi of using her name to boost their own careers without asking permission in publicity materials, on their book cover, and even in the US visa application.
In Emezi’s Twitter feed in November 2017, they noted that after the start of their first novel, Fresh waterAdichie had requested that her name be removed from Emezi’s biography and promotional material, apparently due to Adichie’s comments on trans women. “I was okay with that,” they wrote, “because to be honest I accepted that my connection with her shouldn’t be used to sell my work. We don’t stand for the same things. I didn’t and I still don’t. I don’t want his name in my books. ”
In response, Adichie writes in her essay “C’est obscene”: “A person who sincerely believes me a murderer cannot want my name to appear on the cover of his book, unless of course that person is an opportunist of rank.” (“Murderer” which is apparently a reference to something that Emezi wrote on Twitter in April of this year: “When you try to deny children access to health care, you try to kill them. That’s what Rowling maintains, for the record, and approving it, that’s what ‘Adichie also argues. Whether you want to admit it or not. “)
As for Emezi’s charge that she is anti-trans, Adichie comments, “This woman knows me well enough to know that I fully support the rights of trans people and all marginalized people. That I have always been fiercely fierce. favorable to difference, in general. “
In the essay “It’s Obscene,” Adichie also delves into her frequent social media critiques and overturns cultural positions that some observers denote an age difference. “We have a generation of young people on social media who are so terrified of having bad opinions that they have denied themselves the opportunity to think, learn and grow,” she writes. “I have spoken to young people who tell me that they are terrified of tweeting anything, that they read and re-read their tweets because they fear being attacked by their own,” writes -it.
Wednesday Emezi posted Instagram stories and a long IGTV video respond to Adichie’s essay. “She wrote an inflammatory article that she knew would send hundreds of transphobic and homophobic people to our social media, flooding our mentions with violent comments,” Emezi wrote in a story. “What do you think her purpose was with that? It’s no coincidence that the writers she targets are queer and trans.”
Emezi said the video was made explicitly instead of giving a statement to reporters. “Here’s the thing, as we all should know by now,” they said. “You can’t oppress ‘on both sides.’ You can’t ‘on both sides’ when a party has power and hits a more marginalized party.” They added that, especially against the background of anti-sentiment. Widespread LGBTQ in Nigeria, this situation provided anti-trans and anti-queer forces with yet another opportunity to attack these communities.
