Entertainment
Daily horoscope for June 17, 2021
In this daily horoscope for June 17, the resident of Bustles Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
It might be difficult to tell if you were going or coming today as the risk of confusion is high. While the moon is detail oriented in Virgo, Mercury (Virgo’s planetary ruler) is still retrograde in industrious Gemini. With the moon facing Mercury and the sun in Gemini, as well as a hazy Neptune in Pisces during the day, it will be hard not to feel scattered or anxious. The best way to navigate this energy? Be picky about the people and things we hire.
The moon in Virgo is getting help from the loving planet Venus, who is currently in family-oriented Cancer. This suggests that we can get help today, if needed, through our loved ones or chosen family. Ensuring our emotional and physical well-being is encouraged. Since Virgo and Cancer are zodiac signs that work to help and nurture others, now is a good time to give back to those in need.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your June 2021 monthly horoscope.
Slow down, Aries. You don’t have to be doing everything on your plate right now or even today. If you want to be productive, focus on the details.
If you feel like you haven’t been appreciated enough for your talent at work, it’s time to ask for more money or go where you’ll be appreciated. Tap your network to find job leads.
While you might have some things to do, this is one of those days when it’s best to look before you take the plunge. Take the time to ground yourself in yourself.
Be here now is the message for you today, as you might feel like your mind is going miles an hour. What are some fun or enjoyable activities you can engage in to help you stay present?
As someone who takes great pride in your reputation, you don’t like to let people down, but today you could. You are not a superhero, Leo. Your worth is not based on what you do for others.
If there is something that you cannot or are unable to do, especially in relation to your professional life, don’t beat yourself up. It is not a reflection of your abilities.
There may be something that you are confused or unsure of today. Have patience because the answer is not yet ready to be revealed to you. Over time, it will be anyway.
While your intuition is usually accurate, you may need to be careful that you don’t read too much into something today. Sometimes things just have to be taken at face value and nothing more.
When others speak, do you take the time to really hear them? Today you are asked to use the power of listening. Take the time to sit down with what is really being said.
You may need to come back to the drawing board with a plan or project today, but don’t let that put you off. It is better to catch the problems now rather than later. Be easy on yourself.
Although you like to control how you feel, today pushes you to open up, especially on an issue related to love. Talking about how you are feeling can help you feel better.
A family member or roommate might put you in your shoes today. Try not to take anything too personal, but exercise your limits if necessary. You owe it to yourself to show yourself authentically.
