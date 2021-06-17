Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go Review: An Icons Growing Pains





Most famous documentaries tend to be celebrity worship exercises, and Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It is no exception. Directed by Mariem Prez Riera, the film is a portrait filled with dazzling archival footage and stripped of ambiguities and unflattering viewpoints. Still, it’s not your average anthem because Moreno, a pioneering Puerto Rican actress whose career spans more than seven decades, isn’t your average star. The main conversation head of the film among a parade of former collaborators and Latino luminaries, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (co-executive producer), Gloria Estefan and Eva Longoria Moreno has full leeway over its story, which also serves as a study. cases in the highs and lows of showbiz for a woman of color.

Under a studio contract in the 1950s and 1960s, Moreno recounts the painful times she spent playing illiterate and immoral island girls and pushing back Hollywood executives who demanded sexual favors. In one, presumably staged, scene from the documentary, we see Moreno watching 2018 Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony in her dressing room on the set of the Netflix series One Day at a Time. It’s a clumsy way of making the transition to one’s own experiences of abuse, but nonetheless locates Moreno and her long-standing commitment to social activism along a historic feminist trajectory.

After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story in 1962 (she is one of only two Latina Actors to receive an Oscar; Lupita Nyongo, who was born in mexico, became the second in 2014), Morenos’ career has not skyrocketed as one might expect. Instead, it has spread across mediums and genres. This documentary in turn credits comedy, television, and theater for freeing her from her exotic sexpot persona. It’s almost hard to believe that the radiant Moreno we see in the movie who, at 89, continues to embody that ineffable and rare quality that we call the power of the stars has ever been curtailed. Although this contrast is precisely what makes its story so exciting and vital. Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go

Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, suggestive material, and strong language including sexual reference. Duration: 1h30. In theaters.

