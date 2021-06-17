Sweet Thing Review: Little Carers, Little Fugitives





In the glittering drama Sweet Thing, responsible and reserved Billie (Lana Rockwell) loves to sing. She imagines her namesake, jazz legend Billie Holiday, as a companion and a savior. Caring is familiar to Billie, who is a teenager, as the role of protector is one she plays for her younger brother Nico (Nico Rockwell). The couple’s parents are separated, a state of affairs that plunged their loving father Adam (Will Patton) into an alcohol-fueled depression. When Adams’ alcoholism brings him to a rehab facility, Billie and Nico are forced to confront the darkest demons in their mother’s house, where Eve (Karyn Parsons) lives with her abusive boyfriend. Eager to escape, the kids meet Malik (Jabari Watkins), a neighborhood boy with all the electrical wiring skills an aspiring runaway might need. With Malik by their side, Billie and Nico leave their mother’s house. For the first time, these little fugitives are responsible only for themselves.

What makes this simple story special is the style that writer and director Alexander Rockwell brings to the screen. Rockwell chose his wife and two children to play Eve, Billie and Nico, and their ease and familiarity give the film a naturalistic warmth. Her high contrast black and white film photography captures the shimmer of light in Billie’s hair. The shadows of his mother’s house fade into oblivion. The film’s eclectic soundtrack with songs by Billie Holiday, Van Morrison and Arvo Prt creates a nostalgic vibe.

Here, no cell phones, no video games. Instead, Rockwell intentionally reminds audiences of the rich history of American independent cinema, where filmmakers over the decades have constructed dreamy landscapes from the textures of everyday interactions. Sweet thing

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes. In theaters and in Film Movement virtual cinemas.

