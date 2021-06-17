David Bowie painting bought at landfill for $ 4 is expected to fetch thousands | Smart News

Last summer, an unidentified individual walking through a donation center at the entrance to a landfill in Ontario bought a portrait for $ 5 CAD (just over $ 4 US). Now the work of art—newly assigned to rock legend David Bowie — is about to sell at auction for thousands of dollars.

As Jan Lakes and Casey Stranges report for Radio-Canada News, the owner of the painting contacted Rob cowley, president of Cowley abbott auction house, after doing an initial search online.

“There’s a label on the back and it identifies the work pretty clearly, so of course she wondered if it could be authentic,” Cowley told CBC News.

To confirm the provenance of the portrait, Cowley contacted Andy Peters, an authenticator of Bowie’s handwriting and illustrations. When Peters saw the canvas, he says CNN‘s David Williams, he “knew right away what it was”.

Speaking to CBC News, Cowley adds, “We were able to identify the fact that the work was quite similar to a lot of portraits, those smaller type portraits from this series that Bowie produced in the mid-90s.”

Part of the musician Dead heads, or D Head, series, painting from 1997 is up for sale until June 24. Although the work was initially expected to sell for between $ 9,000 and $ 12,000 CAD (approximately $ 7,350 to $ 9,800 US), the bids easily exceeded this estimate on the very first day of the auction. At time of printing, the highest bid is CAD $ 22,100 (approximately $ 18,000).

The 9.75 x 8 inch portrait shows a loosely painted head surrounded by stripes of blue and burgundy. Bowie’s signature appears on the back of the canvas next to a label indicating the name of the artist, the title and year of creation of the work, and the materials used (“acrylic and computer collage on canvas” , according to auction list).

Numbered XLVI, or 46, the painting is one of the 47 in the D Head series. By a declaration, Bowie created the portraits, whose titles “included a non-sequential Roman numeral”, between 1995 and 1997.

“The models were members of the group, friends and acquaintances and there were also self-portraits,” Cowley Abbott spokesperson Andrea McLoughlin told Ben Hooper. United Press International (UPI). “It has been suggested that for some of these important paintings Bowie drew inspiration from The Ziggy Stardust era. With long hair and a pronounced profile, this energetic and enigmatic portrait is truly a rare portrayal of a famous artist.

Born in London in 1947, Bowie was one of the most renowned musicians of the 1970s. Known for his colorful wardrobe and innovative musical style, he was “the original performer in a state of constant reinvention, leading the way to Prince, Madonna and Lady Gaga “, as Alan Light wrote for the hollywood reporter in 2016. By the time of his death that year at age 69, Bowie had released an unrivaled catalog of hits, The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the spiders of Mars (1972) to Aladdin Sané (1973) to Let’s dance (1983).

Today, avid Bowie fans embrace not only his music, but his visual art as well. According to Christie’s, which sold a portrait of the D Head series for $ 27,500 in 2018, the pop star attended art school and later in her life exhibited her paintings, sculptures and prints in a professional manner. Michel Rutten from Daily art magazine adds that Bowie was inspired by the expressive and bold colors of The bridge, a German art collective from the beginning of the 20th century.

The owner of the newly rediscovered portrait is not an art collector. As Cowley tells CNN, “the painting itself caught their attention … before turning it over and seeing the labels on the back.” Although such chance finds are rare, members of the public sometimes find valuable works of art in unexpected places.

“A lot of times it’s going to be collectors,” Cowley told CBC News. “These will be people who have a sense of art and who know art. And, then they could look through Goodwill’s artwork, and they could see something and realize, ‘Oh, that looks like an original work or a print that has some value. . ‘ “

The auctioneer adds, “But sometimes you get these cases where the individual is not a collector and just sees something that catches their eye, and that was the case here.”