Entertainment
David Bowie painting bought at landfill for $ 4 is expected to fetch thousands | Smart News
Last summer, an unidentified individual walking through a donation center at the entrance to a landfill in Ontario bought a portrait for $ 5 CAD (just over $ 4 US). Now the work of art—newly assigned to rock legend David Bowie — is about to sell at auction for thousands of dollars.
As Jan Lakes and Casey Stranges report for Radio-Canada News, the owner of the painting contacted Rob cowley, president of Cowley abbott auction house, after doing an initial search online.
“There’s a label on the back and it identifies the work pretty clearly, so of course she wondered if it could be authentic,” Cowley told CBC News.
To confirm the provenance of the portrait, Cowley contacted Andy Peters, an authenticator of Bowie’s handwriting and illustrations. When Peters saw the canvas, he says CNN‘s David Williams, he “knew right away what it was”.
Speaking to CBC News, Cowley adds, “We were able to identify the fact that the work was quite similar to a lot of portraits, those smaller type portraits from this series that Bowie produced in the mid-90s.”
Part of the musician Dead heads, or D Head, series, painting from 1997 is up for sale until June 24. Although the work was initially expected to sell for between $ 9,000 and $ 12,000 CAD (approximately $ 7,350 to $ 9,800 US), the bids easily exceeded this estimate on the very first day of the auction. At time of printing, the highest bid is CAD $ 22,100 (approximately $ 18,000).
The 9.75 x 8 inch portrait shows a loosely painted head surrounded by stripes of blue and burgundy. Bowie’s signature appears on the back of the canvas next to a label indicating the name of the artist, the title and year of creation of the work, and the materials used (“acrylic and computer collage on canvas” , according to auction list).
Numbered XLVI, or 46, the painting is one of the 47 in the D Head series. By a declaration, Bowie created the portraits, whose titles “included a non-sequential Roman numeral”, between 1995 and 1997.
“The models were members of the group, friends and acquaintances and there were also self-portraits,” Cowley Abbott spokesperson Andrea McLoughlin told Ben Hooper. United Press International (UPI). “It has been suggested that for some of these important paintings Bowie drew inspiration from The Ziggy Stardust era. With long hair and a pronounced profile, this energetic and enigmatic portrait is truly a rare portrayal of a famous artist.
Born in London in 1947, Bowie was one of the most renowned musicians of the 1970s. Known for his colorful wardrobe and innovative musical style, he was “the original performer in a state of constant reinvention, leading the way to Prince, Madonna and Lady Gaga “, as Alan Light wrote for the hollywood reporter in 2016. By the time of his death that year at age 69, Bowie had released an unrivaled catalog of hits, The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the spiders of Mars (1972) to Aladdin Sané (1973) to Let’s dance (1983).
Today, avid Bowie fans embrace not only his music, but his visual art as well. According to Christie’s, which sold a portrait of the D Head series for $ 27,500 in 2018, the pop star attended art school and later in her life exhibited her paintings, sculptures and prints in a professional manner. Michel Rutten from Daily art magazine adds that Bowie was inspired by the expressive and bold colors of The bridge, a German art collective from the beginning of the 20th century.
The owner of the newly rediscovered portrait is not an art collector. As Cowley tells CNN, “the painting itself caught their attention … before turning it over and seeing the labels on the back.” Although such chance finds are rare, members of the public sometimes find valuable works of art in unexpected places.
“A lot of times it’s going to be collectors,” Cowley told CBC News. “These will be people who have a sense of art and who know art. And, then they could look through Goodwill’s artwork, and they could see something and realize, ‘Oh, that looks like an original work or a print that has some value. . ‘ “
The auctioneer adds, “But sometimes you get these cases where the individual is not a collector and just sees something that catches their eye, and that was the case here.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]