Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 17, 2021 includes celebrities Venus Williams, Will Forte





Top celebrity birthdays June 17, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Venus Williams, Will Forte and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 17th, and learn an interesting fact about each one. FILE – Barry Manilow speaks at the 65th Annual BMI Pop Awards on May 9, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Manilow turns 78 on June 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, on file)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Singer Barry Manilow turns 78 Fun fact: appeared on Ally McBeal and Murphy Brown Sarah Jessica Parker, left, and Thomas Haden Church, right, attend the premiere of HBO’s “Divorce” at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, October 4, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)Andy Kropa / Invision / AP Actor Thomas Haden Church turns 60 Fun fact: was nominated for both an Oscar and an Emmy Greg Kinnear, left, and Helen Labdon arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Twilight Zone” at Harmony Gold on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor Greg Kinnear turns 58 Fun fact: University of Arizona graduate Keith L. Williams, left, and Will Forte arrive at the “Good Boys” premiere on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor Will Forte turns 51 Fun fact: the first role in a feature film arrived in the 2004s, Around the World in 80 Days Venus Williams, who left with her doubles partner Coco Gauff of the United States, prepares to play against EllenPerez of Australia and Saisai Zheng of China in a women’s doubles match in the first round of day four of the Roland tennis tournament. Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday June 2, 2021 (AP Photo / Michel Euler)PA Tennis pro Venus Williams turns 41 Fun fact: has 7 Grand Slam singles titles Actors Tosin Cole, left to right, Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill pose together during a special screening of BBC America’s “Doctor Who” at the Paley Center for Media on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Jodie Whittaker is 39 Anecdote: is married to actor Christian Contreras More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Peter Lupus (TVs Mission: Impossible) is 89 years old. Actor William Lucking (Sons of Anarchy) is 80 years old. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (Perfect Strangers) is 67 years old. Actor Jon Gries (Napoleon Dynamite) is 64 years old. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 63 years old. Director Bobby Farrelly (Theres Something About Mary) is 63. Actor Kami Cotler (The Waltons) is 56 years old. Actor Jason Patric is 55 years old. Color Me Badd singer Kevin Thornton is 52 years old. Actor Arthur Darvill (DCs Legends of Demain) is 39 years old. Actor Manish Dayal (The Resident) is 38 years old. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 38 years old. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 38 years old. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 34 years old. Actor KJ Apa (Riverdale) is 24. Other popular or historic birthdays on June 17 Igor Stravinsky, composer Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House (78) Joe Piscopo, actor (70) with the Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com 