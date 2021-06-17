Who won the Eve vs Trina Verzuz battle? The Scoreboard Dashboard has been unveiled!





On June 16, rap legends Eve and Trina faced off on Verzuz Battle where they performed some of their best hits over the years. Eve and Trina made history as the first female rappers to appear on Verzuz, and towards the end of the night, Trina mentionned: I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone other than my sister, Eve. We have known each other for over 20 years. We have always shown love, we have always supported each other, we have always supported each other. The next Battle of Verzuz is slated for June 26, and viewers will be able to watch Bow Wow and Soulja Boy go head-to-head. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> Who won the Eve vs Trina Verzuz battle? Although Verzuz does not declare a winner, after each battle Billboard the magazine publishes scorecards and selects those they believe deserved the victory. Swizz BeatsExplainthat over time, Verzuz has moved from battle to collaboration, but naturally everyone remains competitive, just smoothly. Which is Billboard nicknamed the winner of each round: Round 1 – Trina Round 2- Eve Round 3- Eve Round 4- Trina Round 5- Eve Round 6- Eve Round 7- Trina Round 8- Eve Round 9- Eve Round 10 – Trina Round 11- Tie Round 12- Tie Round 13- Trina Round 14- Trina Round 15- Eve Round 16- Trina Round 17- Trina Round 18- Eve Round 19- Eve Round 20- Trina Trina has been dubbed the big winner. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> What songs did Eve and Trina perform on Verzuz Battle? Trina started strong performing the title song Da Baddest Bh from her debut album, while Eve released tracks such as Let’s talk about, and Let me surprise you. The two rappers also paid tribute to Missy Elliott, who later tweeted: I mean this, I am HUMBLY RECOGNIZING because I have been a part of a lot of verzuz artists and I want to thank these AMAZING artists who believed in me as a writer / producer or just as an artist that I love all 4 the love that you have shown me. Timbaland explained the reasoning behind which pairs they choose to play against. He saidVariety: The dynamics of sound and personality must be there: sometimes they are similar, sometimes they are in opposition. You want something that works sonicallyandis entertaining. In other news, who is Marlene Wilkerson? Kyrie Irving Welcomes Her First Baby With Her Fiance!







