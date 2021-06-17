Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan to star in new Everest movie





Ewan McGregor will play the main character in the upcoming film Everest, a mountaineering thriller set in the 1920s. McGregor (who also plays the title role in Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi) plays English climber George Mallory, who takes on the challenge of reaching the legendary summit of Mount Everest. Outlander star Sam Heughan and Mark Strong round out the cast, playing Australian mountaineer George Finch and the arrogant Arthur Hinks of the Royal Geographic Society, respectively. The official synopsis says 1921. Everest remains the very last great undefeated challenge on earth. Many sacrificed their sanity and often their lives in an attempt to reach its legendary peak. George Mallory (McGregor) is chosen by the arrogant Arthur Hinks (Strong) of the Royal Geographic Society to achieve the impossible. After World War I, the declining British Empire desperately sought a restorative victory, but for Mallory and his rival, eccentric Australian George Finch (Heughan), the challenge of Everest had nothing to do with patriotism. , it is rather a singular test of oneself. Heughan described the opportunity as once in a lifetime in a post announcing his casting on Twitter. Excited to finally be able to reveal this project with an incredible group of explorers and storytellers, he said. What an adventure!!

Once in a lifetime Excited to finally be able to unveil this project with an incredible group of explorers and storytellers. Prepare for the top! https://t.co/r3nZqOzL6z@DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/16u1GOZ3TZ Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 16, 2021 Directed by director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), filming is set to begin next year in January 2022 and will take place in the UK and Italy. Visit our Movieshub for all the latest news. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV guide.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos