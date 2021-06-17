Tupac Shakur: Jada Pinkett Smith shares unpublished rapper’s poem on his 50th birthday





The couple were close friends and Pinkett Smith uploaded a video showing them the poem Instagram Account.

“Tupac Amaru Shakur would have turned 50 tonight at midnight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let us remember him for what we loved most … his way of speaking,” Pinkett wrote Smith.

“Here are a few that you might not have heard before Happy ‘you’re going to be 50 at midnight’ Birthday Pac! I’ve got the next one.”

In the Instagram video, Pinkett Smith shows viewers the poem, titled “Lost Soulz,” written on lined paper. She says she doesn’t think it was ever published, until she read it aloud.

Janet Jackson also posted a photo with Shakur on her Instagram to mark what would have been the rapper’s 50th birthday, with a heart-shaped emoji as a caption. The couple starred in the 1993 film “Poetic Justice”. Shakur was only 25 when he was shot dead on a Las Vegas street and succumbed to his injuries days later. The rapper released his first studio album “2Pacalypse Now” in November 1991, but five years later, on September 13, 1996, he was dead. Twenty years after his death, Shakur continues to be fascinated. With his artistry cut short, some wonder if the rapper was on the verge of reaching his full potential by the time he was killed – writing on #BlackLivesMatter decades ahead of his time. Since 1997, Pinkett Smith has been married to actor Will Smith, who admitted he was jealous of his relationship with Shakur. Smith said Pinkett Smith and Shakur grew up together and, although their relationship was never sexual, “they had come to the age where now it was a possibility and Jada was with me.” “Pac had a little something about it, but she just liked it,” Smith said. “He was the picture of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince.” Smith said that despite being in the same room multiple times, neither he nor his fellow rapper could bring themselves to talk to each other.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.







