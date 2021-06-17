Rock ‘n’ Rides underway at Royal Oak as events resume

The Governor was still on stage talking that May afternoon when the wheels started to spin in Jon Witz’s head.

Amid the ongoing pandemic restrictions in Michigan, the veteran Michigan festival promoter had postponed Rock ‘n Rides, his carnival and music event in Royal Oak, to a date in September. But now Gretchen Whitmer was unveiling plans to reopen states. Could Witz actually perform Rock ‘n Rides in June as originally planned?

Whitmers’ announcement sparked a wave of phone calls between the developer and officials at Royal Oak, who ultimately gave their blessing. This is followed by meetings with sponsors, vendors and nonprofit partners. One by one, the pieces fell into place.

And here we are: Rock ‘n Rides will head to downtown Royal Oak on Thursday to kick off four days of family attractions, including 18 carnival food trucks and a block party featuring local bands and DJs on two. scenes.

What could have been just another event on a summer calendar takes on added significance in 2021: Rock ‘n Rides is the biggest entertainment event held in the Detroit subway since COVID-19 interrupted the big boys rallies 15 months ago.

For Witz and his team, getting here has been a crazy three-week race to put on a festival that typically involved months of planning. Witz, who started Arts, Beats & Eats in 1998 and led Detroit’s Super Bowl outdoor activities in 2006, described the effort as organized chaos.

Were just on their way right now, he said. It’s really intense. It’s the fastest, craziest pace of work I’ve done since Super Bowl days.

While outdoor events are officially back to 100% capacity, the reality of COVID-19 is not lost in the debates: unvaccinated guests will be encouraged to wear masks and socially distance themselves, food and drink servers also being masked. The festival has also adopted disinfection protocols for the rides and other areas of the site.

Additionally, a vaccination clinic will be hosted by Henry Ford Health System from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday just outside the festival grounds. Those who get vaccinated there will receive free entry to Rock ‘n Rides (value of $ 5) and a bracelet valid for a day of free rides (value up to $ 28).

The festival vaccination initiative was led by Dave Woodward, chairman of the Oakland County Council of Commissioners, who said such events will be crucial as Oakland County aims to achieve a 70% vaccination rate . The county sits at around 66%, with another 60,000 people needed to reach the goal, he said.

Rock ‘n Rides is a successful event, but we still have to be vigilant, said Woodward. We want more of these fun events. We want to get back to normal, and the best way to do that is to get everyone vaccinated.

For the bands and other musicians involved in the festival, this weekend is a highly anticipated step: a chance to do their thing again in a large audience. Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform on the Rock ‘n Rides music scene, including headlining sets from Raising the Dead (Friday), Reefermen (Saturday) and Cast Iron Cornbread (Sunday), with electronic musicians playing on a DJ scene sponsored by Michigan Cannabis Channel House of Dank. .

Both stages will close a block party Friday through Sunday on Fifth Street in Royal Oak.

Many artists have found ways to continue playing music over the past year, including online shows, bar dates, and private events. But for bands like Detroit Trouble, the kind of platform Rock ‘n Rides offers is a pretty good return to normal.

The group, specializing in heavy rock tinged with blues, takes the opportunity to finally publicly launch its new singer, Austin Moore. Detroit Trouble will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday with its stage performance of a Motor City-themed ensemble filled with car parts, mic stands made from automotive gear and working fireplaces.

As a veteran band in the local scene, I was trying to take it a step further, said guitarist Ray (Kid Lightnin) Kaan. An event like this allows you to gain a new fan base. It’s perfect for showing off what we’re doing.

Rock ‘n Rides was born in 2019 from a logistical dilemma: River Days, the long-running Detroit Riverfront Conservancy festival produced by Witz, moved to downtown West Riverfront Park. The new site wouldn’t be conducive to the range of River Days carnival attractions, so the Royal Oak Festival was set up to host the rides this weekend.

With only three months to prepare, Witz thought he had a real stampede on his hands.

Which I would do for three more months, he said this week with a laugh.

Still, like everyone in the event world, he’s just happy that things are up and running again. And he feels that the public’s appetite is there too.

Witz cites the big response to Community Day festivals on Thursday, which is partnering with several nonprofit youth to provide free admission, rides and lunch to 1,500 children and their families. In the two weeks since Rock n Ride’s announcement, over 800 families have signed up.

That kind of short-notice response was really cool, he said. A lot of people do a lot of things quickly. The spirit of it is just fantastic, and they are pumped. People are hungry to get over it.

Rock ‘n’ Rides

Thursday Friday

Royal Oak Town Center

$ 5 entry per day. (Friday, free until 5 p.m.)

Carnival bracelets all day $ 15 Thursday, $ 28 Thursday through Sunday. ($ 1 from each bracelet sale will go to the Open Handed Pantry and the Forgotten Harvest.)

Rock ‘n’ Rides musical stage

Friday

5 p.m .: Church Mice (Alt Rock / Radio Rock)

7 p.m .: Raye Williams (Pop Rock / Soul)

9 p.m .: Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute)

Saturday

11:30 am: Acoustic Ash (singer / songwriter)

1 p.m .: Jibs Brown & The Jambros (Bluesy Rock)

3 p.m .: IS Evolution (Rock)

5 p.m .: Mac Saturn (Rock n Roll)

7 p.m .: Damon Terrell (Funk Rock / Latin Jazz)

9 p.m .: Les Reefermen (Rock)

Sunday

11:30 am: Lilly MacPhee (singer / songwriter)

12:45 p.m .: Wiltsies Songwriters (singer / songwriter)

2 p.m .: Detroit Trouble (Blues Rock)

4 p.m .: Frame 42 (Rock / Classic Rock)

6 p.m .: Corktown Popes (Caledonian Rock & Soul)

8 p.m .: Cast iron corn bread (Rock)

DJ Rock ‘n’ Rides House of Dank Stage

Friday

4 p.m. Zen Zero of the 5th Dimension

6 p.m. VSRL of the 5th Dimension

8 p.m. Movement Festival presents MASTERIA

22hMovement Festival presents Wave Point

Saturday

2 p.m. Zen Zero of the 5th Dimension

4 p.m. City Air Detroit DJ Dav

6 p.m. VSRL of the 5th Dimension

8 p.m. Movement Festival presents Botez

10 p.m. Movement Festival presents King Saaidii

Sunday

3 p.m. VSRL of the 5th Dimension

5 p.m. Zen Zero of the 5th Dimension

7 p.m. VSRL of the 5th Dimension

9 p.m. DJ SKYrise