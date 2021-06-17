Akshay Kumar Spends “Day to Remember” with BSF in Kashmir: “My Heart Is Filled With Respect” | Bollywood





Akshay Kumar visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared several photos from his “memorable day” with the Border Security Force (BSF). On Twitter, BSF Kashmir also shared some photos and videos of the actor. Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption: “I had a memorable day with the brave @bsf_india guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience to meet the real heroes. My heart is not filled with respect. “ In the photos, Akshay is seen arm-wrestling with a soldier, dancing to “Bhangra beats” with BSF troops. He also accompanied DG BSF Rakesh Asthana in a wreath laying ceremony and paid tribute to fallen soldiers. Reacting to his post, fans poured love and congratulated him. One fan wrote: “Praise your efforts.” Another said: “Aksay, sir, you are a big supporter of our armed forces. A third commented, “He’s my hero.” Meanwhile, Akshay announced earlier this week that his next film, Bell Bottom, will hit theaters around the world on July 27. The spy thriller was scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021, but was delayed after theaters closed. in the midst of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters are still closed in many parts of the country. Read also | Neena Gupta recalls the casting incident that caused her blood to freeze: “Aren’t you going to spend the night?” He had posted on Twitter: “I know you’ve waited patiently for #Bellbottom! I couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Hitting big screens around the world # BellBottomOn27July”, next to the ‘movie poster. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. Akshay’s digital debut album The End will begin production later this year or early 2022, producer Vikram Malhotra said on Wednesday.

