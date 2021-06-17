The Suicide Squad James Gunn confirms post-credits scenes





James Gunn’s The suicide squad is one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year, and luckily we don’t have to wait too long to see it. We also don’t have to wait any longer to see whether or not to stay in our seats at the theater after the credits roll, as Gunn was asked on Twitter whether the film had a post-credits scene. Twitter user Ikersz asked, “Hey James, does the suicide squad’s most important question have any post-credit scenes?”, And Gunn replied that I hope it isn’t. the most important question, because I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes. #TheSuicideSquad “. DC has been hit or miss with its post-credits scenes, not when it comes to quality, but whether they have them or not. Now, it remains to be seen if this scene is more of a tease or setup for a potential sequel or more of a comedic gag, but at least you know you don’t have to leave the theater right after the movie ends. I hope that’s not the most important question, because I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/hiieNqsJyK – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 16, 2021 Gunn received a lot of praise for his work on The Suicide Squad from actors, including Joel Kinnaman, who called it “James Gunn’s best picture.” “It just takes it to another level,” Kinnaman said. “It’s a crazy movie. At the same time, it really was the movie I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the start. While we were shooting it, it was so clear what we were doing. It’s so entertaining. Of course I’m hopelessly biased, but I found this to be one of the most entertaining movies I’ve ever seen. From A to Z, it’s so well paced, he has such drive and comedic timing. It’s funny the whole way, effortlessly. But I think what really surprised me was that I was struck by the how it flowed, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth, and visual and emotional poetry. And I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it was become something bigger. And then it’s also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways, and super violent. Just almost gory sometimes. And there are m shocking oments, but they are very funny. At the end of the movie, it’s totally normal to see this giant shark just standing there gnawing at a person’s head, and some people are just having a conversation next door… When you’re an hour and 50 minutes in Suicide Squad, this will look quite normal to you. It’s so irreverent. “ The Suicide Squad hits theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.







