A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing appeared on Katy Perry’s Venice album and the internet is losing her





Katy Perry is on vacation in Venice. (courtesy Katy Perry) Strong points Katy Perry is on vacation in Venice with her fiance Orlando Bloom

She posted a photo of JLo and Ben Affleck kissing

JLo and Ben got engaged in 2002 and reportedly started dating again New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, old and new Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole the show in singer Katy Perry’s vacation album in Venice. Fun fact, JLo and Ben aren’t even in Venice. They are in Los Angeles and were recently photographed kissing at a restaurant in town (more on that later). So how did they manage to eclipse the vacation of Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom, you ask? Well, Katy Perry has shared some awesome photos from her vacation. One photo, however, was of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing. We don’t know if this was a deliberate act on Katy’s part or just an accidental snapshot of photos, but what we do know is that the internet couldn’t help but to bombard the message with questions and other questions about the new Hollywood couple in the neighborhood (well almost). The rain of comments on the Roar the singer’s message had one thing in common so to speak – the tone of amazement was very evident in every comment. “Is that JLo and Ben?” Asked a fan. “I love a dump from you, especially photo 6 (the one with JLo and Ben).” The Bennifer factor continued to echo in more comments. Proof – “Slide 6 made me love it,” added another Instagram user. “JLo’s photo … LMFAO,” reads another comment. Remarks like “Scream at JLo’s picture” and “OMG Bennifer’s picture. I screamed Katy” kept popping up. See the post shared by Katy Perry. By now you should have learned that this is the famous slide 6 we’re talking about: Rumors about the star couple began when they were spotted on vacation in Montana earlier this year. The couple were also reportedly spotted at JLo’s beach house in Miami. Also, there were reports that the couple were sneaking kissing in the middle of workouts. the Tooth the co-stars got engaged in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke with their respective partners this year. JLo previously dated Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas. Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together – a baby girl in 2020 and they named her Daisy Dove. Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. However, the couple broke up in 2012. The singer reportedly met. Lord of the Rings actor, who was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, in 2016 and started dating him.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos