Sparks, a musical curiosity much appreciated for half a century

Sparks, the musical entity invented and directed by Ron and Russell Mael, is sometimes rock, sometimes pop, sometimes artistic song, always idiosyncratic. It is a cult group with a cult always renewed and a career that spans 50 years. The Sparks Brothers, an energetic documentary directed by Edgar Wright, explains their appeal in part by pointing out that it cannot be explained. The Sparkss image is one of contrasts. In the 1970s, singer Russells’ slim physique, bouncy hair, and morning idol face made him the best rock star snack material. Leaning over a keyboard was Ron, the skinny, pale composer brother, whose mustache has been described as uncomfortable between Charlie Chaplins and Hitler. Then there is what came out of Russell’s mouth, an arched falsetto that could make a dog wince, singing songs about Albert Einstein and breastmilk (not in the same song), to precise guitar riffs. and structures of baroque songs that a calliope.

I thought they didn’t really exist, recounts musician Nick Heyward, recounting his surprise at seeing them on the street. The Sparks Brothers humanize the two, who, despite their euro-vibe, grew up in California. Russell was even a high school quarterback. Their beloved father, an artist, instilled a love of cinema and music in the boys. He died when Ron was 11 and Russell 8.

Wright, the virtuoso director of Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver, among others, and a soundtrack assembler ace, is uniquely placed to pay this tribute. The director and the group revel in the formal game. Their eccentricity does not entirely exclude seriousness. About sex, the brothers remain relatively silent, although when the topic of Russell’s short-lived romance with his Go-Gos musical collaborator Jane Wiedlin comes up, there’s a bit of mutual bragging on the part of the exes always. friendly. As for drugs, they stayed away. Rock n roll motivated them initially, but it’s something that they now have an arm’s length relationship with, in part because in its purest form it’s not quite hospitable to the Sparks’ particular mark of irony. Does the film show love a little too much on contemporary celebrities? Perhaps. But even the contributions of questionable jokers Jason Schwartzman, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Neil Gaiman are relevant. The Sparks Brothers

Ranked R, inexplicably. Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes. In theaters.

