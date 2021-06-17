Princess Anne reunites with ex Andrew Parker Bowles on day two of Royal Ascot











Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Anne at Ascot James Veysey / Shutterstock Day two of Royal Ascot again saw the Royal Family in full force. Princess Anne, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were all in the royal box – as was the fourth person in their former loving ‘square’ – Andrew Parker Bowles. Former boyfriend of Princess Anne and ex-husband of Camilla, Andrew’s romance with the two was portrayed in season three of The crown.





Princess Anne Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images He first met Princess Anne in the early 1970s, the two sharing a mutual love for equestrian sports. A few years later, he married Camilla Shand, now Duchess of Cornwall, who had recently been in a relationship with Prince Charles.





Andrew and Camilla Parker Bowles on their wedding day in 1973 Frank Barratt / Keystone / Getty Images Andrew and Camilla were married from 1973 to 1995, and the couple have two children – half-siblings to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles. Ascot is back: the royal family and the social prevail in the races Meanwhile, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, divorced in 1995, and Princess Anne first married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 before divorcing and remarrying Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence in 1992.





Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Anne in 1989 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Andrew has remained on good terms with his two exes – he attended Camilla and Charles’ wedding in 2005 and is the godfather of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall. Yesterday in Ascot’s royal box were also Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. There is speculation the Queen could attend today, day three, for the Gold Cup. However, due to Covid restrictions, there will be no horse-drawn carriage procession, and instead, it will arrive by limousine. Subscribe now for a 3-issue-for-1 trial offer plus free digital editions and home delivery. The Court Circular is your go-to track on the latest royal family events, covering the biggest stories shaping the monarchy right now. by entering your e-mail address, you accept our privacy policy Thank you. You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter. You will hear from us shortly. Sorry, you entered an invalid email. Please refresh and try again. More from Tatler To see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos