Kiara Advani shines in monochrome photo for Dabboo Ratnanis calendar shoot: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama – Newspostalk

Kiara Advani actually went back to filming digital photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s foreground program. The last time around, Kiara had actually ordered eyeballs after going partially naked and also positioning herself behind a large fallen leaf. She actually covered it up this year with a stunning photo of herself while positioning herself on the shoreline.
In the monochrome photo, Kiara has actually left her hair open and is also seen pushing the sand out. She has indeed selected refined make-up and also has many rings on her fingers.
Dabboo Ratnani, who shot the beautiful photo, talked about Kiara’s blog post: “Pure Charm”. On the other hand, starlet Alia Bhatt was also amazed at the photo. “Wowza,” she commented.
In 2020, Kiara launched for Dabboo Ratnani’s program and the photo went viral. Aware, a partially naked Kiara was seen positioning herself behind a large eco-friendly fallen leave.
On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani She will definitely be next time in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and also Jugg Jeeyo container with Varun Dhawan.
