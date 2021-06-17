Chimamanda Adichie’s new essay sparks debate online





She says such people can “smoothly pontificate on Twitter about kindness, but are incapable of showing kindness.”

“We have a generation of young people on social media who are so terrified of having bad opinions that they’ve denied themselves the opportunity to think, learn and grow,” Adichie wrote.

In addressing this phenomenon, Adichie referred to allegations of transphobia against her and allegations that she tried to tarnish the career of a young writer who had attended her writing workshop.

“In the age of social media, where a story travels the world in minutes, silence sometimes means that other people can hijack your story and soon their fake version becomes the story that defines you,” he said. -she writes. In 2017 Adichie gave an interview on UK broadcaster Channel 4 News in which she said trans women are trans women. “Sure, they’re women, but speaking of feminism and gender and all that, it’s important for us to recognize the differences in gender experience,” she said in the interview. “It is difficult for me to accept that we can then equate your experience with that of a woman who has lived from the beginning in the world as a woman, who has not been granted the privileges of men. “, she added. The interview met with backlash calling her transphobic on social media, including from the subject of Adichie’s essay who she said took to Twitter to insult her. “This woman knows me well enough to know that I fully support the rights of trans people and all marginalized people,” Adichie wrote. Adichie says the second anonymous writer in her essay also took to Twitter to insult her, calling her murderous and “actively campaigning to have it canceled” after the 2017 interview. Freshwater author Akwaeke Emezi, who identifies as non-binary, acknowledged that they are one of the subjects of Adichie’s essay. “Adichie posted emails from myself and another writer who was in her studio without our consent,” they wrote on Instagram stories. Last year, Emezi posted a tweet identifying Adichie as “the eminent writer” whose support they had “lost”. “Two days after Freshwater debuted, she requested that her name be removed from my bio everywhere because of my tweets online. Most of them were about her transphobia,” he added. they tweeted. They added that they would not read Adichie’s essay because “it was designed to incite hordes of transphobic Nigerians to target me.” Adichie’s essay sparked a mixture of emotions and elicited both anger and praise. One Twitter user wrote: “Nowadays people build up a profile in social media, politics, religion or even business and then use it as a club. Successful people like Chimamanda are prey. They will be trapped and then deceived. Because lies are now a motto. “ While another Uju Anya, wrote: “Chimamanda has the right to express her rage and disappointment with people she thought were friends who used her and hurt her deeply. Trans women also have the right to be outraged and to defend herself against the target of her malicious policy which she tries to pass off as benevolence. ”







