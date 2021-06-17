Jack will return to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights





ORLANDO, Florida. After several cryptic live broadcasts on its YouTube channel, Universal Orlando announced that Jack the Clown is returning to Halloween Horror Nights. What would you like to know Halloween Horror Nights 30 to organize select nights from September 3rd to October 3rd. 31

It will invade every part of the event, according to Universal The popular Halloween event returns this year for its 30th edition, taking place on select nights from September 3 through October 31. Jack will return to the event in a terrifying new way. The iconic circus clown will take over every part of this year’s event, from streets to haunted houses to places guests would least expect, according to Universal. And the three incarnations of Jackthe clown, the ringmaster and the rock star will be presented. Jack will also appear at Universals Cabana Bay Beach Resort for a limited-time Jackd Up experience where visitors can take a closer look at his past Halloween Horror Nights experiences. The hotel will also transform its Swizzle Lounge bar into a Horrors Icon Bar that will feature drink specials and snacks inspired by past Halloween Horror Nights. Halloween Horror Nights was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Universal plans to bring it back in force this year. The event will feature 10 haunted houses, five fear zones and more. In March, Universal revealed that the event would include a haunted house inspired by the 1988 movie Beetlejuice. Universal has yet to announce any other haunted houses or spooky areas. Some tickets are on sale now, including overnight tickets and RIP tours. Express passes are also available for purchase. For more information visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.

