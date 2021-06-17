Bollywood Roundup: Akshita Mudgal, Twinkle Khanna, Kartik Aaryan, and more …

Akshita Mudgal finds airport proposals “so romantic”

Bombay– Actress Akshita Mudgal, who stars as Ishqi on the show “Ishq By Zor Nahi”, said her dream proposal would be a proposal at the airport.

In the series, male protagonist Ahaan has finally realized his love for Ishqi and is about to confess his feelings for her.

“Every girl dreams of receiving a memorable proposal from her beau. It is one of the happiest moments of her life. Personally, I think airport proposals are so romantic. We also grew up watching them in movies, where the hero goes out of his way to make his feelings known to the woman in his life. To experience this in real life too must be just as exciting and thrilling. We loved shooting for this sequence, “says Akshita.

Speaking about how the two characters developed on the show, Akshita says audiences were anticipating their romance.

“Ahaan finally shared his feelings with Ishqi. It’s nice to see the two show their vulnerable side to each other. The audience has been waiting for this moment, and we have been inundated with messages from fans who want to know if they are going to reunite in the long term, ”says the actress, of her role and the show on Sony Entertainment Television. .

Twinkle Khanna Gives A Glimpse Of His “Upside Down” World

Bombay– Actress-author Twinkle Khanna presented fans with a fun pic with a witty caption on Thursday.

The actress, who recently celebrated her mother Dimple Kapadia’s birthday, posted a photo to her Instagram account where she is seen relaxing on the sofa, but upside down.

Twinkle, known for her funny captions, wrote, “Sometimes you have to be upside down to see that right side. #babatwinkledev “.

Twinkle often gives fans a glimpse of his family time. Whether it’s getting her face makeup done by her daughter Nitara or vacation photos with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, the actress keeps fans regularly informed!

Kartik Aaryan asks fans ‘sexy’ question

Bombay– Kartik Aaryan appears to be on a self-inspection trip Thursday about his sex appeal, including his latest Instagram selfie.

Sprinkling a dash of signature humor, he captioned his new image: “Sexy kitna dikh raha hoon (how sexy do I look) ??”

The image captures Kartik striking an expression of attitude, wearing a plain blue T-shirt.

The fans were of course impressed. The image managed to elicit random poetry from at least one fan: “10 rupey ki pepsi kartik sir sexy.”

“Superr,” said another.

“You are killing me,” said one fan.

One fan called him “extremely sexy”.

On the work side, Kartik has planned two films. He will be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The actor has also planned the movie “Dhamaka”, which is slated for release on an OTT platform.

Kartik recently made headlines for its controversial release of “Dostana 2” produced by Karan Johar.

When Ekta Kapoor was nicknamed “the poster girl of misfortune”

Bombay– Ekta Kapoor, one of the producers of the 2016 film “Udta Punjab”, took to social media on Thursday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the film’s release date.

Ekta recalled the stress she had to endure with the film’s online leak and the wait for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and to be labeled a “poster girl of misfortune.”

“Censorship is broadcasting n then the film leaked!” The maximum stress I had was that year! The second leaked movie was a month later !! Both stuck in the censors! Five flops not being called “poster girl of misfortune” by my favorite manager. I think the only professional highlight was the love #udtapunjab had! Even after the madness to release. A film that has woven many people’s stories and dropped brutal truth bombs. Celebration # 5YearsOfUdtaPunjab, ”Ekta wrote on Instagram.

Director Abhishek Chaubey starred Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Kriti Kharbanda shares sneak peek at her ‘training mornings’

Bombay– Actress Kriti Kharbanda gives a preview of her training mornings, in a new post she shared on Thursday.

Kriti posted a photo to Instagram showing her lying casually, smiling for the camera. She is dressed in a black sports bra paired with black lycra pants and flaunts a post-workout glow.

“Training mornings”, she wrote in the caption.

On June 12, Kriti counted 12 years of acting career. She entered the field of acting with the Telugu film “Boni”. Her Bollywood debut took place in 2016, with “Raaz: Reboot”.

Kriti was last seen onscreen in Bijoy Nambiar’s “Taish”. We will see her next in “14 Phere”, directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a comedy and pits him against Vikrant Massey. (IANS)