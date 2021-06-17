Entertainment
18 Indian TV Actors We Want To See In Bollywood Like Now
We love our Indian TV soap operas. I mean, wouldn’t you agree that it’s also our guilty pleasure? And, the actors play their roles so well that it almost feels like you’re a little too invested in the plots.
And, that’s why we want to see these TV actors in Bollywood PRONTO!
Nakuul Mehta
It’s really hard not to melt when we talk about Nakuul Mehta. He is not only an actor but also a producer. In the past it has been a part of Indian TV shows like-Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. But what we want to see is more of him in Bollywood.
Parth Samthaan
Actor and model, Parth has done several shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and even played the character of Anurag Basu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. We would love to see it on the big screen.
Zaan Khan
Although Zaan Khan has done a few concerts in Bollywood, he is gradually becoming a household name in Indian TV shows. He was part ofMTV Splitsvilla season 8, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye? and even the movieSatyagraha (2013).
Shaheer Sheikh
Did you know that before joining the world of pomp and glamor, Shaheer was actually alawyer? He started his acting career playing a role in Kya Mast Hai Life. He did shows like – Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and even an Indonesian movie calledRomantic tourist.
Debattama Saha
Debattama started her acting career with a Bengali show named E Amar Gurudakshina on Couleurs Bangla. She continued to do shows likeIshaaron Ishaaron Mein and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.
Nia Sharma |
Neha Sharma or more commonly known as Nia Sharma has had a phenomenal career in Indian TV shows spanning several years. During these years she did many shows like –Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Naagin 5, etc. But we’re just waiting for her to get into the big Bollywood.
Jennifer winget
Let me say it out loud, we love Jennifer. We always have and always will. She even starred in TV shows likeShaka Laka Boom Boom, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and even Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.While she was in movies as a child actress, we would love to see her play in the movies even now.
Akshita Mudgal
She started her career as a contestant on a dance reality show and from there she made Indian TV shows which gained her popularity. Seeing her potential and versatility, it would be a pleasure to see her do her “thing” in Bollywood.
Param Singh
Param Singh has done a lot of shows includingSadda Haq: My life, my choice.It would be great to see him flex those muscles on the big screen as well.
Paras Kalnawat
Paras has been a part of music videos, Indian TV soap operas, web series and if he can score a good movie then that would be just the icing on the cake. It has been part of shows likeLaal Ishq, Anupamaa and Kaun Hai?
Sargun Kaur Luthra
Sargun, before starting as an actor, was studying psychology. After leaving the same, she debuted a thrillerKaal Bhairav Rahasya. Since then she has done numerous commercials, modeling appearances and was also part of the Telugu film.Aswathama.
Sriti jha
Is it just me or everyone watched Dhoom Machaao Dhoom like a kid?But if you think that’s the only show Sriti has done, let me tell you more. Since entering the theater world, she has done shows that have grown in popularity like-Dil Se Di Dua … Saubhagyavati Bhava? Balika Vadhu, Kumkum Bhagya, etc. She was even part of a few reality shows.
Karan tacker
Karan has our hearts. I mean, we really want to see it more in Bollywood. And you know what, he would be a good Bollywood star. As of now he’s been a part of shows like-Amour Ne Mila Di Jodi, Naagin 3, Bepannah, Ace Of Space 1, etc.
Kushal Tandon
Ah, who can forget Kushan Tandon afterwards Great leader? But he did more than that. It has been part of shows likeBeyhadh, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, aand even made a movie To open which came out on Zee5. Hands down, we want more of him in Bollywood.
Mohsin khan
We almost all know Mohsin as Kartik,a beloved son inYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But did you know he’s also been a part of a few music videos and other shows like-Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins? With so much potential, it will inevitably make us addicted.
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi is another famous star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has also become a household name. Just like Mohsin, she also did other shows like-Begusarai, Love By Chance, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and much more.
Erica Fernandes
Recently part ofKasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays the role of Prerna, Erica seems to have caught everyone’s attention. She has also directed several films from South India. We’re so interested to see how she would be on the big screen.
Drashti Dhami
Drashti gained popularity over the years when she appeared on several shows like- Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. With so much to offer, he’s an actor we’d like to see
Which of them would you most like to see in Bollywood?
