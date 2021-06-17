Entertainment
The reopening of Disneyland Paris marks an important milestone
PARIS For the first time in 17 months, all Disney theme parks are open worldwide.
Disneyland Paris was the at the latest to reopen, welcoming guests again on Thursday, a little over a week later France has reopenedto vaccinated international visitors.
Europe’s busiest theme park had been closed for almost eight months.
“The happiest place on Earth,” said Debbie Tater of Delaware with tears in her eyes. She was visiting her family in France, including her daughter and two granddaughters, whom she had not seen for a year and a half.
California Original disneylandactually calls itself “the happiest place on Earth,” and he had reason to celebrate this week as well. Tuesday the the resort has reopened to out-of-state visitors for the first time since the pandemic.
Happy to see you again:Disneyland among the theme parks in California wwelcoming out-of-state visitors, relaxation of mask guidelines
No masks if you are vaxxed:Walt Disney World drops indoor mask requirement for visitors vaccinated in “most areas”
Disney theme parks open to the world
- Disneyland Resort (California): Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure
- Walt Disney World Resort: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disneys Hollywood Studios, Disneys Animal Kingdom Park
- Tokyo Disney Resort: Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea
- Disneyland Paris: Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park
- Hong-Kong Disneyland
- Shanghai Disney Resort: Shanghai Disneyland
Disneyland Paris, like France, reopens
We couldn’t miss the reopening, ”said Elodie Piedfort, from the Haute-Loire region in central France. Because I’m a nurse, it’s been a very difficult year, and being here with my son is great. And the reopening, moving forward is also great.
Pauline Baudouin, Disney fan from Angoulême in the west of France, said: “We missed the magic because it was already a complicated time, and we needed to recharge our batteries in this magical world.
Visitors must wear masks inside the park and other measures are in place, including a cap on the number of visitors to ensure distancing.
Travel to Europe:EU to recommend lifting travel restrictions for all US tourists
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that France was returning to a normal form of life, announcing that people would no longer have to wear masks outside except in crowded places.
France started gradual reopening its economy last month. Monuments and museums, including major sites like the Louvre and Versailles, are open, as well as hotels, cafes and restaurants. Tourists, however, will still have to wait for the Eiffel Tower, which will reopen on July 16 after major renovations.
Contribution: Associated Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]