Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

38 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities believes that Nifty’s short-term trend appears to have reversed with the reversal of the short-term high at 15,901 (June 15).

Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the bell opens


  • 5 best investment choices for your retirement corpus

  • Advertising volumes continue to increase on TV, May registers 64% growth compared to 2020: BARC

  • RDIF Says Sputnik V Will Offer A Booster Soon That Is Adjusted To Work Against The Delta Variant

  • MSME Ministry extends validity of Udyog Aadhaar from March 31 to December 31, 2021

  • black fungus | Eyes of 3 children infected with mucormycosis removed in Mumbai

  • After two years of stalemate, India and Pakistan allow all pending posting visas for diplomats (MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi)

  • Tamil Nadu government denies underreporting deaths from COVID-19 after NGO demanded 8% higher death toll

  • Exclusive | PharmEasy in talks to acquire Thyrocare for Rs 7,000 crore

  • Here’s how Fevicol turned Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola controversy into a creative social media campaign

  • Maharashtra reports 9,830 cases of COVID-19, 236 deaths; 5,890 released

  • Leica launches the first smartphone with 1 inch camera sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 240 Hz OLED display

  • E3 2021 | The best and worst announcements made at one of the biggest gaming events of the year

  • Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz S-Class India 2021 Launch – Price, Details, Features, Specs OVERDRIVE




New trends

'Really very depressing': Mumbai doctor recounts terrible wave of COVID-19



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Indiabulls Hsg283.70-15.10-5.05
Sbi420.25-5.70-1.34
ntpc117.40-2.40-2
Nhpc26.65-0.35-1.3

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting