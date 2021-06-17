Shooter McGavin actor debuts ‘Happy Gilmore’ themed look for film’s 25th anniversary





“Happy Gilmore” could be one of the most iconic sports movies of all time. The story of a hockey player whose one skill – his thunderous slap shot – translates so well on the golf course that he makes him an instant star has produced its fair share of classic scenes. The image of Adam Sandler and “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker trading blows on the course makes it look like it’s going to go on forever. Perhaps the film’s most iconic character is its villain. Shooter McGavin, played to perfection by Christopher McDonald, was an arrogant professional golfer who hated Gilmore and resorted to devious tricks to try and drive him out of the game forever. For the 25th anniversary of the film’s debut in 1996, McDonald’s released a Shooter McGavin-themed set that perfectly captures the character’s aesthetic. Shooter McGavin returns to celebrate Happy Gilmore’s 25th anniversary with an epic Extra Butter x adidas collection. Drops 6/25 – https://t.co/KP1nIjYXF9 pic.twitter.com/wlAvbxVo10 MICHAEL EHRLICH (@MichaelEhrlich) June 17, 2021 A collaboration between Extra Butter and Adidas, the clothing features a nod to the championship jacket McGavin attempted to steal from Gilmore at the film’s climax, a Shooter-themed logo, a photo of Shooter in the shoe left and potentially a bunch of other Gilmore- themed Easter eggs. If you want, you can get your hands on them on June 25th.







