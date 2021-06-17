Fashion Tip: Bollywood Divas Show Us 5 Ways To Style A Simple Kurti

When styled properly, a simple kurti can go a long way and make the most comfortable and stylish garment.

Kurtis are one of the trendiest and most comfortable outfits out there. They are extremely versatile and can be styled in all seasons without worry. They are reasonable for both casual and formal wear and are a must-have ethnic Indian outfit in every woman’s wardrobe. From summers to winters to monsoons, a simple kurti can be worn in all seasons if properly styled. It offers an airy, comfortable yet stylish look that will never go out of style. Whatever the event or function, a kurti or tunic will be the sparing beauty. While some women may find a kurti a bit too boring, you can still make it stand out by styling it in a different way each time. Here we have our great Bollywood ladies showing us how to style a simple kurti in different ways.

Kurti with flared pants

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Flared pants are available in a number of designs and patterns. It has a unique design which can enhance the look of your simple kurti. It is a great choice for all age groups as it will enhance any ethnic look. Pair your plain kurti with contrasting or matching flared pants, and voila! Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in an all-red ensemble with a simple, loose-fitting kurti with a Gota-Patti potli attached to it, with flared pants cropping around the ankles. The actress took the look even further with long golden chandbalis and matching red juttis.

Kurti with palazzo pants

Sarah Ali Khan

Styling your kurti with palazzo pants will add a contemporary touch to ethnic clothing and give you a sophisticated look. Palazzo pants look great in every body type and are very easy to style. For a festive or wedding occasion, you can opt for embroidered pants and also add a dupatta of your choice. Sara Ali Khan looked like an angel as she dressed in a crisp ivory outfit with a mid-calf kurti which she teamed with palazzo pants adorned with intricate white lace edges. She completed the look with silver heart-shaped earrings, bracelets and embellished juttis.

Layer it with a jacket

Kangana Ranaut

Yes, you can definitely layer your kurtis with shrugs and jackets. It gives off a trendy look and makes a strong style statement. Elevate the look of a basic kurti with a jacket and go for an Indo-Western look. This jumpsuit will never go out of style and can be flaunted for any occasion and season. Kangana Ranaut added a contemporary touch to a classic pahadi outfit. She wore a long gray A-line kurti that she layered with a long jacket that featured a long panel of Aztec prints on the front. She finished the look with a pair of tall boots and added another fashion hue.

Kurti with a flared skirt

Alia bhatt

Wear a straight cut ethnic kurti with a long flared skirt. You can either contrast the look or match it to your preference. You can add a dupatta for an ethnic look or style an asymmetrical kurti with a lehenga skirt for a casual evening or cocktail party. Alia Bhatt opted for a simple black kurti and paired it with a matching flared skirt with gold laces along the hem. She broke up the monotony of the outfit by adding a floral dupatta with the same metallic trim. She completed the look with chunky silver jhumkas which served as the perfect accessory to the rather simple look.

Kurti with denim shorts

Tara Sutaria

Who says you can’t wear a kurti with denim shorts? Kurti with shorts is a super cool and funky trend. Young women will love this Indo-fusion garment and can wear their patterned kurtis with contrasting denim shorts. You can also add a belt over the kurti for a casual look. Stunning Tara Sutaria stepped out in a black floral kurti with a plunging neckline, 3/4 length sleeves and a long front slit. She paired it with denim shorts and white sneakers and went for the perfect Indo-Western look. She added another touch of contemporary style by accessorizing the set with silver hoops.

How would you like to style your kurti? Let us know in the comments below.

