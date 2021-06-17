Zareen Khan admits body shame in Bollywood is a reality





Ayushmann Khurrana credits fans for success Actor Ayushmann Khurranas, who has racked up success after success in recent years, attributes his success to social artists. Whatever my fortune today, it is mainly due to the success of my social workers, who allowed me to connect with the Indian people. These films told people who I am, how I think and what my intention as an artist is, he said. The actor said he always believed in letting his work do the talking. I have been fortunate enough to choose projects that have contributed to the new discourse on how cinema in India can be a unique artist, which breaks up the clutter and initiates conversation that does not need to follow the stereotypical norms of the way stories are told, he says. Ayushmann currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G. Janhvi Kapoors' bikini pics make fans salivate Actress Janhvi Kapoor is causing a stir with a new set of bikini photos she posted on Wednesday. Dressed in a white leopard print bikini, Janhvi can be seen running hand in hand through the water with her friend, Orhan Awatramani. The other photos showed Janhvi emerging from the water with the sun setting behind her while the last photo shows the actress sitting on a rock and looking out to sea. Perhaps half the beauty of every blurry sunset is that it's fleeting, she captioned the story. On the work side, Janhvi will then be seen in Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. Zareen Khan admits body shame in Bollywood is real Actress Zareen Khan, who faced body shame after releasing her first film Veer in 2010, claims that she was actually asked to put on weight for the role by experienced people who gave her instructions. Speaking about whether the industry judges an actor based on their appearance, Zareen said it does. I wouldn't say everything, but a lot of the industry does. At first it was really tough because of the comparison, my weight was almost a national issue, the actress said. When Zareen made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Veer, people quickly noticed that she had a fleeting resemblance to Katrina Kaif. Soon the attention shifted to his body type. Zareen was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.







