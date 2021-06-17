



Anong Singpho, 27, was a regular performer in his school duties at Miao Government Upper Secondary School and used social media platforms to showcase his singing skills. When one of these videos caught the eye of Zee Music Company, a popular Indian music company and subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, offered him to sing for their label, making him Arunachal Pradesh's premier Bollywood singer. It's a dream come true moment for me, said Anong, a resident of Miao Singpho Village in Arunachals Changlang District. Growing up, I always dreamed of singing for a Bollywood music company. I never imagined that would happen to me through this famous music label. Anongs music single, Laut Aao Maa, was released by Zee Music Company as a tribute to all mothers on Mother's Day 2021 and within a month the video was viewed 14 lakh times on YouTube alone. Watch the video here Read also | Arunachal Pradesh does not exist for the Asian Development Bank. But why? Starring junior reality TV contestant Oupseng Namchoom, the single highlights the emotions a child goes through in the absence of a mother in this calming issue. The song was well received by people across the country, with over 14 lakh viewers leaving positive comments on the video, choosing Anong's voice for special appreciation. The only son of Inno Ladoi Singpho and Jamai Thu Singpho, Anong says the response from people across the country has been overwhelming. I never thought I would receive such an overwhelming appreciation. I feel lucky to receive so much love, says the Delhi University graduate. Impressed by the quality of his voice, many music producers in the Hindi film industry are in discussions with him for future collaborations. If all goes according to plan, I'll be singing for a web series produced by another popular Bollywood production company soon, Anong says. When asked if he had any advice for young people like him in Arunachal Pradesh, Anong replied, "In the age of social media, fame is up for grabs. You have to keep your passion alive and opportunities will come knocking on your door. It made me and it is for you too. Always remember to keep your feet on the ground and never let your popularity get to your head, says the singer. Read also : Microsoft appoints Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella as company chairman







