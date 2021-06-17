Robert Redfords Utah Horse Ranch hits market for $ 4.9 million





It looks like actor and director Robert Redford is capitalizing on the real estate boom in the West, as he officially listed his magnificent Utah horse ranch for $ 4.9 million. The 30-acre property was put on the market for $ 4.9 million.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

Redford Ranch, Horse Whisper Ranch, named after his 1998 film The one who whispers in the ears of horses, is located 16 miles north of Sundance, Utah and spans 30 acres. The beautiful property includes a 1,460 square foot turn-of-the-century farmhouse; a 1,996 square foot Garden Hobby home; a 3,200 square foot Wood Shop Hobby House; and storage of boats and recreational vehicles. Robert Redford on the set of “The Electric Horseman” in 1979.

Getty Images

There are also equestrian facilities including a hay barn, a four stall barn for covered passage, covered stalls for horses and pasture for horses. The leisure houses evoke the Old West and have a truly rustic and authentic atmosphere. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Redford has created a sanctuary for the horses here, and the property operates as a working ranch. It’s also a sanctuary for those who live there, as the property borders the northern edge of Deer Creek Reservoir and the Provo River. It also overlooks 12,000 feet of Mount Timpanogos, the second highest in the Wasatch Mountains. There are seven structures in total on the property. Each building has a modest but clean design, ideal for small families. The farm has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a back patio and a fenced yard. There is also a formal living room and family room with a river stone fireplace. Recreational homes include study rooms, woodworking benches, and partial kitchens. The farm has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

He first bought the property in 1996 so his horses could exercise in the winter, and the name of Horse Whisper Ranchs was inspired by the 1998 Western drama film. The one who whispers in the ears of horses, directed by and with Redford. The partial kitchen of the Wood Shop Hobby House, complete with a self-service cooker.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

It’s also not his only property in Utah. In the 1960s, he purchased plots of land that eventually became Sundance Mountain Resort. In December 2020, he sold Sundance Mountain Resort after 50 years of ownership. Redford founded the Sundance Film Festival, as well as the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit arts organization. In addition to the Horse Whisper Ranch, he also owns another ranch at Sundance. Redford built the property for his horses to overwinter.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

In the 1950s, Redford fell in love with Utah when he rode his motorcycle from California to the University of the University of Colorado. There are a total of seven structures on the property.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

Redford is an environmentalist who is committed to preserving the land for future generations. While owning Sundance Mountain Resort, he preserved 1,845 acres of his 2,600 acres through a conservation easement and protection clauses. He and his family have also partnered with the Utah Open Lands to permanently protect over 300 acres of pristine wildlife habitat, streams and wetlands. There are several equestrian centers and dedicated horse facilities.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

The quaint property is perfect for those seeking an outdoor lifestyle surrounded by America’s most pristine nature and close to plenty of activities. Future residents enjoy sunset, sunrise and mountain views. There are many amazing restaurants, museums, and things to do nearby, especially near Park City, which is home to phenomenal skiing, and Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City. The farm has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Windermere International real estate / luxury portfolio

This beautiful home is listed by Jaisa Bishop of Windermere Real Estate and International luxury wallet and Steve Mavromihalis of Compass.

