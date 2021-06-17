Bollywood actors who played the role of fathers





Being cast in Bollywood is nothing new. It happens all the time and the actors usually don’t complain as much as you might think. If fathers were to become a permanent role in every Bollywood movie, there is a good chance that the following actors will be everyone’s first choice. Not only have they delivered powerful performances as onscreen fathers, but they are the benchmark when it comes to the role. On this Father’s Day, we’re watching the actors who’ve been so successful at playing the role of Dad, we might even want to adopt them. 1. Amrish Puri Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge wouldn’t be the eternal classic that it is today without Amrish Puri and the dominant role he played in the film. Modeling his character as a strict, unapproachable father compared to Rajs’ jovial and happy father is a good character interaction. Puris the role is essential in the development of the plot and remains one of the most notable performances in recent history.

Credit: Yash Raj Films 2. Anupam Kher Anupam Khers as the father in films like DDLJ, Kya Kehna, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Wake up Sid and others were instrumental in his 33-year career. Sometimes playing the cool daddy, sometimes the strict daddy, Khers’ performance has only gotten better over the years.

Credit: Dharma Productions 3. Amitabh Bachchan After a record career as an angry young man from Bollywood it was with Mohabbatéine that Bachchan Sr. ventured into the realm of dad roles. Since then he has seen a number of commercial successes, in films like K3G, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Piku, where he tried out the role of a father. This movies have become references to represent the father-child relationship in our Hindi films.

Credit: MSM Motion Pictures 4. Shah Rukh Khan While SRK still engages in roles that portray him as a student, the 55-year-old actor has tried to play different types of onscreen fathers. Let it be the confused father in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or the cool daddy in K3G or the annoyed daddy in KANK, he’s been there and done it all.

Credit: Dharma Productions 5. Pankaj Tripathi The latest addition to this list is Tripathiji. Not only did he play the role of the father in films like Gunjan saxena and Bareilly Ki Barfi but also in popular Hindi webcasts like Mirzapur. TBH, most of his characters become an overnight sensation and these were no different.

Credit: Junglee Pictures 6. Naseeruddin Shah To play the father in the iconic 1983’s Masoom, Shah has come a long way in his career. In recent years he has played the often absent distant father in films like Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which can also be dissected for its realistic depictions.

